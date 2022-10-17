NAUGATUCK — No. 11 ranked Tug Valley was handed their second loss of the season Friday night as Mount View made the trek from McDowell County and left Bob Brewer Stadium with a 32-7 win.
The Knights (2-5) jumped all over the Panthers before they could even blink as they were able to put 18 points on the board in the first quarter of play.
Mount View got their first score on a 72-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Long to Jaylen Huff and then the QB took care of it himself for the second score as he ran it in from 13 yards out.
The Knights got another big play on their third drive as Tanner Caves broke loose from the Tug Valley defense for an 85-yard touchdown run to give his team the three-score lead.
The Tug Valley offense moved the ball all first half but did not have anything to show for it as they had three different drives stall inside the Mount View 10-yard line.
Head coach Hady Ford's club came out to start the second half and had the look of a new team as they went 70-yards down the field in just two plays to put some points on the board.
On their first play of the half QB Elijah Fluty hit receiver Brady Brewer for a 29-yard gain and on the next snap running back Adam Slone broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown jaunt and Caleb Totten's PAT cut the Mount View lead to just 18-7 with plenty of time remaining.
The Panthers had the wind taken out of their sails on the ensuing kickoff, however, as Mount View's Jonathan Huff fielded the kick at the 15-yard line and raced 85 yards to the end zone to put the Knights back on top at 24-7.
The Tug Valley offense failed to get anything going for the remainder of the game as their next five offensive possessions ended with two interceptions, two turnovers on downs and one punt.
For the game Fluty finished 10-22 passing for 145 yards and three interceptions on the night with Brewer catching four balls for 61 yards and Ashton Davis catching three passes for 83 yards.
Slone had a good night gaining 136 yards on 16 carries and had the one TD while Bryson Elia had 29 yards on 10 rushes.
Defensively Buddy Marcum led with seven sacks including three for a loss while Luke Bartrum had four stops with two being behind the line of scrimmage.
Riley Damron and Jonathon Wagoner each recorded a QB sack.
Long finished 8-14 for 195 yards and two TDs for Mount View while also running for 34 more yards. Cave had 95 yards rushing on three totes while Hall gained 69 yards on seven carries.
The loss for Tug Valley is their second straight to Mount View and sees their season record fall to 5-2. The win for the Knights was just their second of 2022 as they improved to 2-5.
The Panthers will be back at home this week when they host Class AA Westside at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
MVHS (2-5): 18 0 14 0 - 32
MV: Ryan Long 72-yard pass to Jaylen Hall (Jonathan Huff PAT no good)
MV: 13-yard run Long (run failed)
MV: 85-yard run Tanner Caves (run failed)
TV: 4-yard run Adam Slone (Caleb Totten PAT)
MV: 85-yard kickoff return Huff (pass failed)
MV: Long 75-yard pass to Hall (Huff run)
