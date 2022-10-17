Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

hady ford and brady brewer .JPG
Buy Now

Tug Valley head coach Hady Ford talks with sophomore receiver Brady Brewer during an earlier season game for the Panthers. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NAUGATUCK — No. 11 ranked Tug Valley was handed their second loss of the season Friday night as Mount View made the trek from McDowell County and left Bob Brewer Stadium with a 32-7 win. 

The Knights (2-5) jumped all over the Panthers before they could even blink as they were able to put 18 points on the board in the first quarter of play. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you