LOGAN — The No. 1 ranked Tug Valley Lady Panthers suffered a pair of losses in the Logan Wildcat Classic to begin the season this past weekend as they fell to 3A Robert C. Byrd and 4A Parkersburg.
In the 38-33 loss to the Eagles, the Lady Panthers had the lead early on as they hit three 3s in the opening period and held a 11-9 lead. RCB then held Tug Valley to only eight points in the second quarter as they took a 17-16 lead into halftime.
The Eagles had their biggest quarter of the night in the third as they outscored TVHS 16-11 to take a 33-27 lead into the fourth. Tug Valley would remain cold from the floor in the final quarter as they were held to single-digits once again with eight and RCB came away with the five point win.
Senior All-state guard Kaylea Baisden led the way in scoring for Tug Valley as she netted 11 on the night. All 11 of her points came in the first half as she was held scoreless in the second half when RCB went to a box-and-one defense.
Fellow senior Autumn Hall followed her with eight while Audrey Evans and Haley Gillman each totaled six on a pair of three-pointers. Emily Hatfield added two to round out the scoring for TVHS.
Avery Childers led the way in scoring for Robert C. Byrd with 14 while Martina Howe chipped in 13.
The Lady Panthers played 4A power Parkersburg in the finale of the shootout on Saturday and fell to the Big Reds by a final score of 80-45 to drop to 0-2 on the season. Stats from that contest were not available by press time.
Head coach Clyde Farley’s team is scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. as they host perennial state power Huntington St. Joseph in the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader inside the TVHS Gymnasium.
The Lady Panthers are also scheduled to play on Saturday at Lewis County in a 3:30 p.m. tip.