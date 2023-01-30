NEWTOWN — On Saturday night, the Mingo Central girls basketball team took the court atop Miner Mountain on senior night in the second game of a boys/girls doubleheader against Tolsia, and the hosts defeated the visiting Lady Rebels by a final count of 58-50.
With the victory, head coach Kim Davis-Smith’s team has now emerged victorious eight games in a row.
Mingo Central (15-1) started the game slow offensively. Neither team scored until Tolsia’s Autumn Block hit a free throw with 5:27 left in the first quarter. The Lady Miners’ first basket didn’t come until the 4:47 mark when Addie Smith nailed a jumper to put them in front 2-1.
Later in the frame, the score was deadlocked at 3-3 until a bucket by Bella Hall put Central up 5-3 with 2:11 left in the period. The count remained that way going into quarter number two as both teams struggled shooting in the stanza.
The Lady Rebels went on a 5-0 run to start the second quarter and led 10-5. They held another five-point lead at 14-9 with 5:01 left in the half after a layup by Kerigan Salmons.
However, Mingo responded with a 5-0 run of their own thanks to baskets from Smith and Jenna Sparks. The contest was tied again at 14-14 with 4:15 until the intermission.
In the waning seconds of the first half, Smith was fouled on a three-pointer at the buzzer. She cashed in on all three shots from the charity stripe, and that sent the Lady Miners into the locker room with a 19-16 advantage.
In the third quarter. Mingo Central ramped up the defensive intensity.
They went on a 6-0 run to open the period on the way to a 28-16 lead capped off by a trey from Madisyn Curry with 4:15 left in the frame which forced a Tolsia timeout.
Salmons knocked down a pair of free throws for the Lady Rebels to make it 28-18, but Mingo answered the bell again with an 8-0 run and a 36-18 cushion. The Lady Miners led 39-21 heading into the final quarter.
Central led by as many as 17 points in the fourth period at 45-28. The visitors chipped away at their deficit some as the quarter went on, but they got no closer than eight points as Mingo held off the Tolsia rally and held on by a score of 58-50.
After the game, Davis-Smith knew how emotional Saturday night was for the seniors, and she admitted that could have played a role in her team’s slow start.
“Got a little slow start, got it together in the second half,” Davis-Smith said. “That seems to be our trend that we’re trying to correct some. Coming out hotter sooner instead of waiting to be a second half team, it seems to be the case every game. Our defense did kind of pull us through, but then, we just had a lapse in our effort I felt like. We’re trying to be a championship team and we need to play four quarters.”
Mingo Central now stands at 15-1 and is currently on an eight-game winning streak. They remain tied with Wyoming East for first in the Class AA AP girls basketball poll.
Davis-Smith and her staff want their players to keep a level head and not get too high or too low on themselves. That has been a key factor in the Lady Miners’ current winning streak as well as their stellar record so far this season.
“We try to maintain some consistency with who they are and remind them that polls are polls,” Davis-Smith said. “AP polls are just reporters’ opinions sometimes. It’s obviously great to get wins. Do we think we’re where we need to be? No. Clearly tonight, we were not. It was a win, I understand, but I’m always looking for room to improve and trying to make sure that we’re doing what we need to do to combat what other teams may present to us.”
Keeping a level head, focusing on improvement, and being defensive-minded are three things Davis-Smith says her squad has to do to maintain the success they’ve had so far this year and get back to Charleston’s state tournament.
She also mentioned that they have a tough remaining schedule but that she needed to make the slate of games challenging to prepare the Lady Miners for postseason play and getting to Charleston.
Lastly, the Mingo Central head coach knew how special it was to see the seniors being recognized in the ceremony before the game.
She had nothing but good things to say about her seniors afterward.
“This group of kids, they are very special to me,” Davis-Smith said. “They were the first group of kids for me that I coached here. Of course, I had the opportunity to coach them in Little League and middle school. They mean a whole lot to me. They really do. I hope they know that, and I think they know that. These kids made history. First team getting to the state tournament in Mingo Central High School’s history.”
“We hope that we continue to make history,” Davis-Smith continued. “I told them, tonight is senior night, we have an opportunity to make real big history. I think they are bought in, and they know that. I think that’s what’s going to make us really special.”
Mingo Central will be back on the road Tuesday night as they travel to Lincoln County in a 7 p.m. tipoff before ending their week by playing to games in the Battle for the Springhouse inside The Greenbrier on Friday and Saturday.
Score by quarters:
THS: 3 16 21 10 — 50
MCHS: 5 14 20 19 — 58
Scoring:
THS: K. Salmons 18, A. Block 14, E. Artrip 9, J. Young 4, A. Stevens 4, J. Crum 1
MCHS: A. Smith 20, M. Curry 16, J. Sparks 12, B. Hall 6, A. Davis 3, D. Grimmett
MINGO CENTRAL 68 LINCOLN COUNTY 40 (Jan. 23)
The top ranked Lady Miners led from start to finish on Monday night as they jumped ahead to a 15-7 lead after the first quarter of play.
Lincoln County hung tight in the second quarter as Mingo only outscored them 10-9 to take a 25-16 lead into halftime. It was all Lady Miners in the second half as they outscored the Panthers 43-24 in the third and fourth quarters to cruise to the 28-point win.
Sophomore guard Addie Smith once again led Mingo Central as she poured in 27 points including a blistering 7-9 from three-point range. Junior center Jenna Sparks joined her in double-figures with 17 points and seven rebounds while Madisyn Curry was next with nine points.
Alyssa Davis filled up the state sheet as she chipped in six points, eight rebounds, and six steals while Dalaney Grimmett added five pioints and Bella Hall scored four points to go along with a team high eight assists.
Score by Quarters
LCHS: 7 9 11 13 — 40
MCHS: 15 10 16 27 — 68
Scoring
LC: K. Peters 14, E. Blankenship 11, G. Clay 4, M. Lunsford 4, H. Moore 4, B. Pennington 2, S. Redmon 1
MC: A. Smith 27, J. Sparks 17, M. Curry 9, A. Davis 6, D. Grimmett 5, B. Hall 4, M. Adkins 0
MINGO CENTRAL 46 CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 38 (Jan. 26)
Mingo Central secured a season sweep over No. 9 Charleston Catholic on Thursday night as the Lady Miners traveled to the capital city and overcame a halftime deficit to storm back and knock off the Lady Irish.
MCHS trailed for much of the first half as they were down 20-17 at the break. But after some halftime adjustments, the top-ranked Miners outscored Charleston Catholic 29-18 in the second half to come away with the eight-point win.
Addie Smith led Mingo Central in scoring with a game high 21 points, including 5-8 from three-point range, while also dishing four assists. Junior center Jenna Sparks joined her in double-figures with while also grabbing down six rebounds and blocking four shots.
Madisyn Curry narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and 11 boards while Bella Hall rounded out the offense for the Miners with two points, four assists, and four steals.
Score by Quarters
MCHS: 9 8 15 14 — 46
CCHS: 11 9 10 8 — 38
Scoring
MC: A. Smith 21, J. Sparks 14, M. Curry 9, B. Hall 2, A. Davis 0, M. Adkins 0, D. Grimmett 0
CC: M. Messer 16, M. Rushworth 10, A. Cimino 6, K. Skinner 2, T. Williams 2, C. Mullen 2