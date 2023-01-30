Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN — On Saturday night, the Mingo Central girls basketball team took the court atop Miner Mountain on senior night in the second game of a boys/girls doubleheader against Tolsia, and the hosts defeated the visiting Lady Rebels by a final count of 58-50.

With the victory, head coach Kim Davis-Smith’s team has now emerged victorious eight games in a row.

