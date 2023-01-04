NEWTOWN — The No. 1 ranked Bluefield Beavers made the trek down U.S. 52 to Miner Mountain on Friday night and took care of business against Mingo Central in a 68-41 win.
The Beavers doubled up on the Miners in the opening quarter as they took a 20-10 lead after the first eight minutes. Bluefield extended the lead to 16 at the break as they took a 37-21 lead into the locker rooms.
The Beavers put the game away for good in the third quarter as they outscored the hosts 21-11 to take a 58-33 lead into the fourth quarter where they would cruise to the win.
Senior Jake Cline was the lone Miner to land in double-figures as he had 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Kendan Trent was next as the sophomore tossed in eight points off of the bench.
Matt Hatfield and Malaki Sheppard each added six points to the cause for MCHS with Hatfield contributing eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks.
Chris Ross finished with two points for the Miners while Ethan Thomason rounded out the scoring with a point.
William Looney led all scorers on the night with 23 for Bluefield while Kaleb Fuller was next with 15 points and RJ Hairston tossed in 13.
With the loss the Miners fell to 3-3 on the season and were set to be back in action at home on Tuesday against Class AAA No. 3 Logan. Mingo will close out the week at home against Wyoming East on Friday.
B: W. Looney 23, K. Fuller 15, RJ Hairston 13, K. Gore 9, S. Fields 4, J. Patterson 2, G. Keene 2
MC: J. Cline 18, K. Trent 8, M. Hatfield 6, M. Sheppard 6, C. Ross 2, E. Thomason 1, C. Porter 0
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.