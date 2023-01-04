Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

blevins 1.JPG
Buy Now

Mingo Central’s Jake Cline looks to make a post move during a recent game against Chapmanville.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NEWTOWN — The No. 1 ranked Bluefield Beavers made the trek down U.S. 52 to Miner Mountain on Friday night and took care of business against Mingo Central in a 68-41 win.

The Beavers doubled up on the Miners in the opening quarter as they took a 20-10 lead after the first eight minutes. Bluefield extended the lead to 16 at the break as they took a 37-21 lead into the locker rooms.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you