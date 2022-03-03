LEXINGTON, Ky. — Transylvania men’s tennis senior Nick McNamee has been selected as the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week for men’s tennis, the conference announced earlier this month.
McNamee, a senior from Belfry and a graduate of BHS, turned in two high level wins to guide the Pioneers to a 6-3 match win over Otterbein last Friday at Top Seed Tennis Club.
McNamee prevailed at No. 1 singles, powering his way to a 7-5, 6-3 win. The senior collaborated with teammate Ty Crabtree to produce a definitive 8-3 win in No. 2 doubles to propel Transylvania to its first dual match victory of the season which also served as head coach Kevin Calhoun’s 250th career victory.
This is the first player of the week award of McNamee’s career and the first won by a Pioneer men’s tennis player in the 2022 season.
McNamee and the Pioneers returned to action on Friday, February 18 for three days of action at the Pioneer Invite Tournament hosted by Transylvania at Top Seed Tennis Club.