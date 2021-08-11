NAUGATUCK — Bob Brewer Stadium on the campus of Tug Valley High School received an upgrade this past week in advance of the start of the 2021 high school football season as a brand new press box was installed at the 33 year old facility.
The purchase of the new and much larger press box was approved by the Mingo County Board of Education last year due to the declining condition of the old press box as well as its small size.
Back in 2014, Tug Valley made a postseason run to the Class A semifinals but had to play all three of their home playoff games at Mingo Central High School due to Bob Brewer Stadium not being approved to host a playoff game by the WVSSAC.
One of the concerns concerning approval was the size of the press box. Under SSAC rules in order for a Class A school to meet approval the press box must be able to accompany 12 people. The old press box did not.
In 2017, the Panthers once again qualified for the postseason and in order to be able to host their playoff games they had to anchor down extra tables and tents in front of the press box.
The new press box will easily allow the Panthers to host a home playoff game this Fall, should they finish in the top eight in Class A at seasons end.
Bob Brewer Stadium has been the home of the Tug Valley Football program since 1988, which was the second year of the school being opened. The Panthers played home games in their inaugural season in 1987 at Kiwanis Club Field in Lenore.
TVHS and head coach Hady Ford will play their first home game in 2021 on Friday, Sept. 3 against the Sherman Tide. They open the season the week prior on Aug. 27 with a road game at Shady Spring.