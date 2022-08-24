HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Panthers said goodbye to a strong senior class following the end of last season as they lost 16 players including several multi-year starters to graduation.
Third year head coach Bradley Likens still remains optimistic about his group heading into the 2022 season as a new group of Panthers are ready to step up to the challenge.
“We’re excited to have these group of kids and they are working really hard,” Likens said. “We lost 16 seniors last year but our new guys that are stepping in have got us excited and they are excited to accept the challenge of becoming starters. It just really excites for for those kids and watching them take advantage of the opportunities they are given.”
Lincoln County lost the services of all-time leading rusher Isaiah Smith in the offseason and he will be replaced by a running back by committee this season as Austin Adkins, Isaiah Koontz, and Drew Banks will all see time in the backfield.
At quarterback, the Panthers also lost Gabe Bates to graduation, but senior Blake Adkins is poised and ready to step into the role as signal caller this season.
“Blake Adkins is the quarterback. He’s running the offense and getting better every day,” Likens said. “He’s a senior that’s been with me every year I’ve been here and he’s been sitting kind of waiting his turn. He’s got his opportunity this year.”
Steven Adkins will be lining up at receiver this year for Lincoln County while Banks and Koontz will also take some snaps there. Sophomore Lucas Johaim is stepping into the starting tight end role.
Up front on the offensive line, senior Ben Racer is back at center while fellow senior Gavin Goddard and Walker Adkins are also back as starters. Thomas Scites, Ian Callahan, and C.J. Saul are also battling for playing time this year up front according to Likens.
“We have more depth up front than what we’ve had in the past during my time here,” Likens said. “Those guys are really battling up front for those spots.”
Defensively, the Panthers lost the services of the state’s leading tackler in all-state selection Nolan Shimp, who is now on the football team at West Liberty.
Austin Adkins, Logan Sponaugle, and Koontz will be the linebackers this season for LCHS while Riley Clay is stepping in at defensive end and Drew Gregory will be playing safety.
Despite the loss of a large and talented senior class, Likens expects the Panthers to be right in the mix of the playoff talks in Class AAA again this season.
“I expect for them to be fighting to be in the mix, just like my last two teams have,” Likens said. “When we get halfway through the year if we are in the mix that’s what we want. Last year we were right there and we had opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of...
“And I know I say it over and over, but until we get that first playoff berth then finding a way into the playoffs for Lincoln County is always going to be my goal. No matter the team, if we are young or if I have a ton of seniors, the goal is always going to be to get that team a winning record and a shot at that first playoff berth for this school.”
