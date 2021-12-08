PHELPS, Ky. — The Phelps Lady Hornets ended last season with a 3-12 record and only six players on the roster at seasons end but a new coaching staff has brought new energy to the program as 14 girls have came out for the 2021-2022 season.
Coach Justin McCoy has made the rise up from the middle school ranks to lead the blue-and-white on the hardwood and will have a young core of players that saw a lot of action in the COVID shortened season a year ago.
“We’re still very young, we’ve only got one senior and she’s never really played before,” McCoy said. “All of our core players are basically young but they got to see plenty of action last year. I think we are going to be alright this year, we are still working to find a true point guard but we’ll be okay as the season goes along.”
The top returners for the Lady Hornets offensively are junior Amelia Casey, freshman Faith Potter, and 8th grader Caleigh McCoy who each averaged 6 points per game a year ago.
McCoy said that Casey, who also averaged a team best eight rebounds per game, will be relied upon to be a leader for Phelps this season on both ends of the court.
Casey will combine with Potter down low who averaged 7.5 rebounds per game a season ago on her own to create a strong due on the inside for PHS.
Freshman Jaycie Stanley averaged just over three points per game last season but grabbed over six rebounds per game and will once again provide some muscle on the inside.
After not playing a season ago sophomore guard Ivy Layne came back out to the team this season and is expected to see plenty of minutes at the guard spot according to coach McCoy.
“It feels great to have this many kids out after the COVID year last year,” McCoy said. “We are able to get up and down and scrimmage a bit in practice this year and that’s how you improve. Its hard to get better when you can’t go both ways in practice.”
Coach McCoy said that he knows it will be an up-hill climb to get the Lady Hornets back to the 15th Region Tournament for the first time since 2009 but he says he is happy with the work he has seen out of the young group of girls so far in practice.
“This year I expect them to win a few more games, but really we are still building for the future,” McCoy said. “We’ve got to start from the bottom and work our way up but I feel like with this young core that if they all stick with it then come 2-3 years down the road I look for us to be real competitive and compete for another district title.”
The Lady Hornets play a challenging slate of games this season headlined by the 60th District contests with Belfry and Pike Central as well as games against 15th region opponents Magoffin County, East Ridge, Prestonsburg, and Jenkins.
Phelps plays a total of 11 games against out of state competition as they will face Mingo Central, Tolsia, and Hannan out of West Virginia, Hurley, Mountain Mission, and Twin Valley out of Virginia, and Portsmouth High School out of Ohio.
“Our schedule has some challenges on it this year but our goal is just get a little better every game and by the end of the season be playing our best ball and maybe try to upset a few people,” McCoy said.
The Lady Hornets opened the season on the road at Wolfe County on Dec. 1 and then played their first home game against Mingo Central on Dec. 2.