WILLIAMSON — For the first time since 2005 Williamson Middle School has had to choose a new head basketball coach and the administration as tabbed former Williamson High School standout Nathaniel Siggers to lead the program moving forward.
Siggers, who is a 1995 graduate of WHS, takes over the reigns from longtime Williamson PK-8 head coach Larry “Giddle” Johnson who has had the position since the 2005-2006 season. Johnson also stepped down from his baseball and football coaching positions at the school, positions that he had also held for 16 years.
“Filling Giddle’s shoes is going to be really tough, I think he’s done a great job over the years” Siggers said. “I was an assistant of his at Williamson about 10 years ago and he’s one of the more knowledgeable basketball guys that I have been around.”
This will be Siggers first job as a head coach at the Middle School level but he has a 20 plus year coaching career spanning from the youth leagues to the high school level.
Siggers has been as a head coach in the Williamson Midget Leagues, an assistant coach at Williamson PK8, an assistant girls coach at Ambassador Christian Academy and at Mingo Central High School, head track coach at MCHS, and a head coach of local travel AAU teams.
He said that being named the new head coach at his hometown school means more to him than any job he has had.
“I’m not going to lie, since the first time I picked up a whistle this is the job I was working towards,” Siggers said. “To me, there is no bigger job than being the ead coach of the Wolfpack.”
Siggers will be assisted moving forward by former WHS three-sport standout Michael Hagy, who has been the head baseball coach at Belfry High School since the early 2000s.
“I’m excited to have a guy like Coach Hagy on board with me,” Siggers said. “Hopefully we can restore a championship level basketball back in Williamson.”