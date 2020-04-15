The Easter holiday has always been a slow weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series as it has become a traditional open date on the season’s schedule along with Mother’s Day Sunday.
The power’s to be at NASCAR’s headquarters in Daytona Beach know that is the two times on the racing calendar that the family gather’s around the dining room table instead of behind a pickup truck gnawing on a chicken wing before the beginning of a race.
Count me as one who would love to be gnawing on one of those chicken wings on a beautiful race morning but until that day comes (and it will) I will be content to chew on any new story that does come from the series. NASCAR’s Hall of Fame was one source of news this week as it announced the nominees for its next class of inductees.
Count me as a big fan of the sport’s Hall of Fame in Charlotte as my family thinks it is a North Carolina state law that we must stop anytime we pass through on our way south.
This will be the first time in eleven years that voters will be using a revamped voting process that will split the nominees into three ballots: Modern candidates, Pioneer candidates and Landmark candidates. In the past the class was made up of five candidates from a list that originally started with 25 candidates but was reduced to 20 beginning in 2015.
This year’s class will be composed of two from the Modern candidates and one each from the Pioneer and Landmark categories. The list of candidates for each category is made up of some hold over candidates along with new ones being nominated for the first time.
The addition of the new nominees seems to make it tougher and tougher on those that were already on the list but like every other major Hall of Fame the list of worthy nominees outnumbers the spots available.
Jeff Burton, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Carl Edwards are the first-time nominees on the Modern ballot and will join Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd, Kirk Shelmerdine and Mike Steffanik in making up the list of ten nominees from which two will eventually be voted into the Hall.
The bulk of the list made their name from either behind the wheel or on the pit box in the Cup Series with several like Phillips and Stefanik making their mark in regional series.
Championships versus wins will always be an issue with any driver’s career numbers and while none of the three first-time Modern ballot candidates failed to win a championship at the Cup level, all three left their mark in the sport. Carl Edwards’ 28 Cup wins is the most wins of any driver currently eligible for the Hall plus he has 38 Xfinity wins and a 2007 Xfinity championship.
He twice had the opportunity to win the Cup Series title in the final race of the season and came up short both times but actually tied Tony Stewart in points at the end of one season but lost the title on a tiebreaker.
He suddenly retired at the age of 37, leaving all of us wondering what his numbers could have been if he had continued with his career.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. made 26 trips to a Cup Series victory lane including two after posting wins in the Daytona 500. He also posted back-to-back Xfinity Series titles in 1989-99. His importance to the sport can be found in the 15 Most Popular Drivers awards that he won that is voted on by the fans.
Jeff Burton posted 21 cup wins and 27 Xfinity wins in his career including wins in Darlington’s Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600’s. Later in his career he wore the hat of “Mayor” in the series as he would take the concerns of the garage area to the attention of NASCAR officials. Voting for the Hall of Fame usually happens on the Wednesday in May before the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte.
Since the entire schedule is on hold, there has been no official announcement if the voting would take place as scheduled.