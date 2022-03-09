HUNTINGTON — Tug Valley, down 12 points at halftime, rallied back and led 46-40 with three minutes left in the Class A Region IV boys basketball co-final Wednesday night against Huntington St. Joe at Huntington High’s Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.
Enter one Jesse Muncy for the Fighting Irish at this point. The senior who has the nickname “Money” made three free throws with 2:53 left, then drained a 3-pointer with 1:19 to go to tie the game at 46, and a final long-range 3 with 36.5 seconds remaining gave the home the team a 49-48 lead.
Tug Valley worked for a final shot and watched Ethan Colegrove get a close one inside but missed with just over two seconds left and St. Joe’s Caden Ehirim got the rebound and drew a foul. He missed the front end of the bonus, but the Panthers didn’t have time to get off a shot and St. Joe escaped with a 49-48 win for the regional title and a spot in next week’s Class A state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Irish got the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 Cameron at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
“He’s a baller,” first-year St. Joe coach Todd Maynard said of Muncy, a transfer from Tolsia. “He can shoot from the parking lot. That’s what seniors do.”
St. Joe (18-7) led 29-17 at the half, but Tug Valley got clicking in the third and outscored the Irish 19-7 to force a 36-36 tie with eight minutes left. Joey Gollihue scored eight of his team’s next 10 points for the 46-40 lead late.
That’s when Muncy took over as he scored the final 11 points for the Irish.
“They came out fast in the third quarter and we didn’t execute,” Maynard said. “We’re down six and it’s time to man-train. Adversity is going to come. We easily could’ve quit.
“This is awesome. I was at Tolsa (four years) and come here and get to go to the state tournament. I like that but I’m more happy for the kids.”
Fans sensed Muncy would be the difference maker.
“Pressure,” he said. “We had to bear down. I got nervous. I knew what we had to do. Play defense and hit the shots. When I let those two go, I knew they were there. I’ve never been to Charleston before.”
Tug Valley coach Garland Thompson knew St. Joe would look to Muncy. He also said the Panthers got the last shot they wanted, but the in-close attempt didn’t fall. When the horn sounded, St. Joe fans rushed the court to celebrate.
“Got the shot we wanted. You get the best guy the basketball,” Thompson said. “We struggled in the first half and got it going in the third. At that point we had it where we wanted. Get in the 60s and we’re in trouble.
“We knew the first three minutes of the third would be crucial. It’s a testament to the kids. We couldn’t stop Muncy. What he did didn’t surprise me.”
Muncy had 19 points and Caden Ehirim 11 for St. Joe. Gollihue paced the Panthers (12-12) with 20. They beat St. Joe in the regular season 76-73.
TUG VALLEY 12 5 19 12 — 48: Gollihue 20, Colegrove 8, Davis 9, Hale 3, Marcum 6, Pack 2.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 16 13 7 13 — 49: Ehirim 11, Price 2, Johnson 9, Fortner 8, Muncy 19.