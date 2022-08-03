Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Every coach in the room envied Huntington High’s Billy Seals and Cabell Midland’s Luke Salmons Thursday.

Those two talked of all-state players, great depth and championships at the Mountain State Athletic Conference football coaches media day at the Little Creek Park golf course. Others, such as St. Albans’ Willie Washington and Capital’s Mark Mason, discussed rebuilding with young players.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

