PIKEVILLE, Ky. - Mingo Central's first ever out of state football game did not quite go as planned as the Miners went on the road and came back home disappointed after a 47-7 thrashing to the hands of the Pikeville Panthers.
The game was the nightcap of day two at the 35th annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl and was a highly anticipated match up with an estimated 10,000 plus fans in attendance for the matchup between the Class AA No. 4 team in West Virginia and the Class A No. 1 team in Kentucky.
The Miners (0-1) started the game off on defense and got a stop on the first Pikeville possession and forced a punt to give them the ball at their own 10-yard line.
That was about all that Miners fans would have to cheer about on the night as from that point on it was all Pikeville.
The Panthers (2-0) would force a three and out on the first Mingo Central possession and never looked back as they put up six touchdowns in the first half of play, including four scores in the second quarter alone to take a 41-0 lead into the halftime locker room and set up a running clock.
Sophomore quarterback Isaac McNamee threw for three touchdowns in the first half including two to Harvard commit Jackson Hensley while running back Cody Ranies scored three touchdowns including TD runs of eight and 44-yards.
Freshman running back Carson Wright scored his first career varsity touchdown to start the second half as his 14-yard jaunt pushed the Pikeville lead to its biggest margin at 47-0.
Mingo Central finally got on the board with eight minutes left to go in the ballgame as junior quarterback Daylin 'Day Day" Goad found senior receiver Drew Hatfield and the speedster raced 65-yards to the end zone for the lone Miner score. Goad's PAT was good to reach the final tally of 47-7.
Goad struggled to get in a rhythm on the day as he finished 8-14 passing for 137 yards and the one score but also tossed three interceptions, which is his career high for a single game. He only tossed eight interceptions all of 2018.
Hatfield picked up where he left off a season ago in terms of production as he hauled in seven passes for 107-yards and the lone score. Younger brother Devin Hatfield had the only other catch for Mingo Central, a 30-yard grab in the first half that set up a scoring opportunity that would fall short as the Miners would fumble the ball on 4th and goal from the one.
Freshman running back Kaeden Bolding showed some promise in his first game at the high school level as he toted the rock 10 times for 50 yards which led the team. Senior Tanner Cisco had two carries for 18 yards while Drew Hatfield ran two times for 14-yards.
For Pikeville, McNamee finished 9-14 passing for 224 yards and three scores. Hensley was his top target as he had four catches for 127 yards and two scores while Seth Pugh also hauled in two passes for 86-yards.
Raines ran the ball 10 times for 101 yards and two scores out of the backfield while also adding a seven yard receiving touchdown, fullback Jon Collum rumbled three times for 41-yards and a score, and the freshman Wright totaled five carries for 40-yards and his first career TD.
Pikeville heavily out gained Mingo Central as they amassed 450-yards while the Miners only totaled 179. The Panthers were balanced with 247-yards coming through the air and 203 coming from the ground game. They also forced Mingo Central into four turnovers.
The Miners were playing without head coach Josh Sammons who was serving out a one-game suspension handed down by the WVSSAC. Sammons was also suspended for a game during his first season in 2018 in week three against Logan. Former head coach and current assistant Joey Fields stepped in to coach against Pikeville.
The Panthers improved to 2-0 with the win as they had already played a game the week prior and they will return to action this Friday night on the road at Class A rival Paintsville in a 7:30 p.m. start.
Mingo Central fell to 0-1 with the loss and will return home to "The Buck" for the first time this Friday against Cardinal Conference foe Wayne, who fell to rival Shelby Valley 38-0 in week one.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. high atop Miner Mountain at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium.
Score by quarters
MCHS (0-1): 0 0 0 7 - 7
PHS (0-1): 14 27 6 0 - 47
First quarter
PHS: 44-yard run Raines (Hamilton PAT Good) 6:28
PHS: 24-yard pass McNamee to Hensley (Hamilton PAT Good) 4:18
Second quarter
PHS: 7-yard pass McNamee to Raines (Hamilton PAT Good) 9:40
PHS: 27-yard run Collum (Hamilton PAT No Good) 7:26
PHS: 60-yard pass McNamee to Hensley (Hamilton PAT Good) 6:17
PHS: 8-yard run by Raines (Hamilton PAT Good) 0:43
Third quarter
PHS: 14-yard run Wright (Hamilton PAT Good)
Fourth quarter
MCHS: 65-yard pass Goad to Hatfield (Goad PAT Good) 8:00
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.