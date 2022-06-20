There will be a different look for the 105th Backyard Brawl — at least on the visitors’ sideline.
West Virginia introduced a special Nike “Country Roads” uniform across its social media platforms on Monday — which was also West Virginia Day — and also announced that the new threads would be worn by the team in its season opener at Pitt on Sept. 1.
The uniforms are white with gold and blue trim with several nods to West Virginia, including road maps of Interstate 79 and surrounding roads appearing in the blue numbers, sleeves and stripes on the pants.
“The football series with Pitt is one of the oldest and best rivalries in college football, and there was great sportsmanship and camaraderie between the two schools to get this game back on the schedule,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said. “The game is a win for both schools, and we took this opportunity to showcase the renewal with a special uniform that not only highlights the country roads of West Virginia, but the proximity between the two universities connected by Interstate 79.”
“It will be neat for our players to wear this special-edition Country Roads uniform and to experience the rivalry with Pitt,” WVU coach Neal Brown added. “This game is good for college football, and I know our players and coaches are looking forward to visiting Heinz Field and renewing this historic game.”
The team will match white jerseys and pants with a white helmet which will feature a blue state outline. Inside that is the team’s traditional “Flying WV” with two gold stripes surrounding a single blue one running down the middle of the helmet. That striping, also found on the pants, is meant to represent the lines of highways around the state. The words “Cue Country Roads” can be found on the inside of the collar.
The uniform’s design was a joint effort by WVU athletics and the school’s Nike representatives.
The meeting between the rivals will be the first since Nov. 25, 2011, a 21-20 victory for the Mountaineers. Pitt leads the overall series 61-40-3 but the Mountaineers have claimed 16 of the last 26 and the last three in a row. The teams are scheduled to alternate home and home games over the next four seasons and then again from 2029-32.