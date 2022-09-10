MORGANTOWN — In the moments after the game’s final play, there was a bit of confusion over the game’s final score.
What was immediately known, however, is which team was on the short end of it and how the home crowd felt about it.
In arguably the most disappointing loss in head coach Neal Brown’s tenure at West Virginia, Kansas scored offensively and defensively in overtime, using an 86-yard pick-six from Cobee Bryant to seal a 55-42 victory Saturday night at Milan Puskar Stadium.
The final touchdown counted and, unfortunately for the host Mountaineers, so, too, did the result — a stunning win for the underdog Jayhawks, sending WVU to an 0-2 start, an 0-1 mark in the Big 12 Conference and snapping a streak of eight straight West Virginia wins in the series.
“I apologize to our fans, not good enough,” Brown said. “Two turnovers were the difference. We played well enough to win on offense. Defensively we couldn’t get off the field.
“I get the disappointment. We lose two games right there at the end. One in overtime and one at the end … I get the frustration. I promise you now, there’s nobody more frustrated than me.”
The Mountaineers were fortunate to even get to an extra period, erasing an 11-point deficit in the final 4:04, getting a 1-yard touchdown run from CJ Donaldson with 35 seconds left and an ensuing 2-point conversion throw from JT Daniels to Bryce Ford-Wheaton to knot things at 42.
The Mountaineer defense came up with a key stop in that stretch to set up the final drive in regulation, one that covered 85 yards on 12 plays. But otherwise it didn’t make nearly enough stops to hold off the Jayhawks.
That included a crucial penalty in overtime as Taijh Alston was called for roughing the passer on what would’ve been a third-down stop. Instead of a long Kansas field-goal attempt, the Jayhawks were gifted a first-and-goal from the 10-yard line, leading to a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jalon Daniels to Quentin Skinner to give Kansas (2-0, 1-0) the lead for good at 49-42.
Jalon Daniels was a pain in WVU’s side all night, piling up 219 passing yards and three touchdowns, while running for a game-high 85 yards on 12 carries. He also engineered a misdirection option attack that gave the Mountaineer defense fits, allowing Kansas to score touchdowns on seven of its 11 possessions. And one of the others was a kneel-down to expire the rest of the regulation clock.
“Bunch of different shifts, bunch of different motions,” Brown said. “We didn’t get off blocks very well. We didn’t tackle very well. We did some things better in the second half, but it was a track meet.
“Played with a lack of confidence in the secondary, but that was not good enough. That was not the way we’ve played defense here for three years. They did a good job schematically, but that wasn’t good enough.”
It spoiled a big night for the West Virginia offense as well. The Mountaineers held a 501-419 advantage in total yards, with JT Daniels throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Ford-Wheaton put together his second big game in as many outings, hauling in 11 balls for 152 yards, two touchdowns and a temporarily game-saving 2-point conversion.
In fact, West Virginia scored on its first four drives and carried a 28-21 lead into the halftime break. But the Jayhawks took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 75 yards on eight plays, capped by a 3-yard Daniel Hishaw run to tie things at 28.
Kansas and Hishaw were just getting started.
West Virginia was forced to punt, and with its defense needing a stop, it finally got one. However, on one of the game’s biggest plays, Mountaineer receiver Reese Smith muffed the ensuing punt, giving Kansas a first down at the WVU 24-yard line. Six plays later, Devin Neal dove in from 2 yards out to give the Jayhawks the lead at 35-28.
WVU answered with a Casey Legg field goal to make the score 35-31, but with Kansas in a third-and-5 at the Mountaineer 30, Hishaw took a misdirection handoff and sprinted nearly untouched to the goal line, giving the Jayhawks a 42-31 advantage in front of a stunned crowd of 52,188. At that point, the Jayhawks had outscored WVU 21-3 in the second half.
The Mountaineers reached the Kansas 1-yard line on the next drive, but false-start and delay-of-game penalties set up a fourth-and-goal from the 11, necessitating a 28-yard Legg field goal to draw WVU to within eight at 42-34. After a stop, West Virginia drove down the field to tie the score, sending the fans who remained in a driving rain into a frenzy — one that would be short-lived as Kansas dominated the overtime.
Hishaw and Neal combined for 105 yards on 20 carries, with four touchdowns between them. Tony Mathis led the Mountaineers with 59 yards on 16 carries, but WVU could muster just 3.8 yards per rush as a team. Kansas finished 11 of 15 on third downs, 1 of 1 on fourth down and scored touchdowns on all five red-zone possessions.