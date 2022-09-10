Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MORGANTOWN — In the moments after the game’s final play, there was a bit of confusion over the game’s final score.

What was immediately known, however, is which team was on the short end of it and how the home crowd felt about it.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports for HD Media. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

Recommended for you