GOODY, Ky. — The annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic is the longest running basketball tournament in the area as it just completed its 48th year of games this past week.
After the conclusion of this past week’s games assistant Belfry basketball coach and statistician Logan Copley and head coach Michael Hagy announced that they would be returning to a tournament style format in 2023.
“Mountain Schoolboy Classic will be returning to an 8-Team tournament format for the 49th Anniversary,” Copley said. “It will be the first tournament in 20 years, the last being in 2003 which was won by Betsy Layne over Belfry 73-57.”
Copley said that the tournament will feature at least four teams from the 15th Region as well four out of region teams. Each team will play three games over three days on Dec 28, Dec. 29, and Dec. 30, 2023.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.