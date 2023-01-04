Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — The annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic is the longest running basketball tournament in the area as it just completed its 48th year of games this past week.

After the conclusion of this past week’s games assistant Belfry basketball coach and statistician Logan Copley and head coach Michael Hagy announced that they would be returning to a tournament style format in 2023.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

