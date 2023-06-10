Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The 24th running of the Hatfield McCoy Marathon was held on Saturday in Mingo and Pike Counties and for the third year in a row the overall winner of the event came from the state of West Virginia. 

31-year-old Cole Volman from Morgantown crossed the finish line first in downtown Williamson with a winning time of 3:08:06. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

