WILLIAMSON — The 24th running of the Hatfield McCoy Marathon was held on Saturday in Mingo and Pike Counties and for the third year in a row the overall winner of the event came from the state of West Virginia.
31-year-old Cole Volman from Morgantown crossed the finish line first in downtown Williamson with a winning time of 3:08:06.
Volmer said that this was his first ever win in a marathon and that he wasn't looking back until he crossed that finish line.
"I didn't look over my shoulder at any point. But it was really something," Volmer said about winning his first ever race in his home state. "I've never won one before. I was overwhelmed to be honest with you."
This was Volmer's first time running in the Hatfield McCoy Marathon, and he said that despite the two hills in Blackberry and Aflex, he was surprised with how easy he got through the course which started at Belfry High School, ran through Hardy to Matewan, then down River Road in McCarr, across the swinging bridge at the Tug Valley Country Club, and out through Burnwell and Aflex then on to downtown Williamson.
"There were two pretty gnarly hills, but honestly the rest of it was pretty flat with some rolling hills. I really enjoyed it. I was pretty surprised," Volmer said. "It felt great out there today. It was very shady for a lot of it too. I felt I was at a pretty good temperature the whole time."
Blaine Zimmerman from Indianapolis, Indiana came in second overall as he came in just over a minute after Volmer finishing with a time of 3:09:18. Finishing third overall was Truman Zumwalt of Murfreesboro, Tennessee with a final time of 2:12:27.
The first overall finisher in the female division was 43-year-old Becca Pizzi from Belmont, Massachusetts. She completed the two-state course in a time of 3:13:00.
"This is perfect weather conditions," Pizzi said. "It started out cool in the upper 50s and then the sun came up about the 18th mile. I just told myself to hang on and fight through it."
Pizzi said this was her first time running in the Hatfield McCoy Marathon and that she was able to knock off state number 47 on her chase to running in all 50 states.
"The crowd support was really fun. Every mile marker the water stops were a different theme, so it gave us something to look forward to. That was really awesome," Pizzi said. "It was a beautiful course running along the Tug River. And the rolling hills. I really enjoyed it."
Pizzi said that she passed the leading female around mile 18 and never looked back from there as she notched another marathon win in her belt.
"I passed the leading female around mile 18 and then put in a solid three good miles. And then I looked back and didn't see her," Pizzi said. "So, I figured if I could just run at a 7:13 pace I would be okay."
Winning the Blackberry Mountain Half Marathon was 46-year-old Dave Fagan from Morrison Colorado as he ran from Belfry High School to downtown Matewan in a time of 1:30:18. 52-year-old Kim Milleman was the first female to complete the Blackberry half in 1:51:03.
The top finisher in the River Road Half Marathon, which started in Matewan and finished in Williamson, was 20-year-old Jonah Stanley from Morehead, Kentucky with a time of 1:22:06. The top female was 24-year-old Brittany Banks from Wilmington, Delaware as she completed the course in 2:00:41.
There was a repeat winner in the Jeannie Rivard 5K as 19-year-old Noah Gearheart from Prestonsburg, Kentucky came in first overall with a time of 17:30. The top female finisher in the 5K was 14-year-old Cocoa Milleman from Fort Wayne, Indiana with a time of 22:31.
Tug Valley Road Runner Club President and Hatfield McCoy Marathon race director Alexis Batausa said that a total of 457 runners from 35 states and Canada signed up for the four races.
"We do our best to make it like one of the bigger races," Batausa said. "Like the Boston Marathon, the New York Marathon. But we are a small town. We are all community members that come together from all over, from Williamson to Delbarton to Matewan to Belfry to Blackberry. Just all the different small communities that work together to make this one of the best events in the country. We always get reactions from people saying, 'this is the best race ever.' And we don't take that for granted."
Batausa said that the event has an economic impact on the entire area as runners were staying in hotels and lodges from Logan to Pikeville and that all area restaurants had seen an uptick in customers over the weekend.