NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School will be searching for a new head football coach as second year mentor Chase Moore confirmed to the Williamson Daily News that he has resigned from the position.
Coach Moore said that the decision was "bittersweet" and that he will be moving from the area due to his fiancé taking a new job elsewhere.
Moore is leaving Miner Mountain after two seasons at the helm with an overall record of 7-13 and no appearances in the Class AA postseason.
The resignation was also confirmed by Mingo Central Principal Marcella Charles-Casto and she will now be tasked with choosing the fifth head football coach for the Miners going into the thirteenth year of the program.
Longtime Matewan football coach Danny "Yogi" Kinder served as the first ever head coach for Mingo Central when the school opened in 2011. He had a 52-19 record in six seasons leading the Miners and coached them to their only State Championship when they went 14-0 in his final season of 2016 and topped Fairmont Senior 32-7 for the AA title.
Current Herbert Hoover head coach Joey Fields succeeded Kinder as the head coach of the Miners in 2017 and led them to a 12-1 record in his lone season and an appearance in the AA semifinals. Fields had served as the offensive coordinator under Kinder prior to being bumped up to head coach.
After just one-year leading Mingo Central coach Fields resigned from the position and he was followed by Josh Sammons, who was a defensive coach for the Miners for several years prior to moving up to head coach.
Sammons coached the Miners for three seasons and led them to an overall record of 18-8 with two appearances in the playoffs in 2018 and 2019 with the furthest they made it being the quarterfinals in 2019.
The job is expected to be highly sought as the Miners have been one of the top teams in Class AA since the school opened in 2011 posting an 89-41 record in 12 seasons, good for a winning percentage of .685, and have made the playoffs eight times.
