mingo 7v7 logan moore.JPG
Mingo Central coach Chase Moore talks with some of his players during a 7v7 this past summer at Logan.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School will be searching for a new head football coach as second year mentor Chase Moore confirmed to the Williamson Daily News that he has resigned from the position. 

Coach Moore said that the decision was "bittersweet" and that he will be moving from the area due to his fiancé taking a new job elsewhere. 

