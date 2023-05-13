Just a few days after Belfry's Molly Fahm broke Kailee Rash's single season strikeouts record, the 8th grade phenom broke another BHS record in a 2-1 10-inning win at Paintsville on Tuesday night.
Fahm struck out 23 Tiger batters in the win as she went all 10 innings in the circle allowing just the one run on four hits with five walks.
Belfry scored their first run in the second inning on an RBI knock from Sydney Stafford.
They didn't score again until the top of the 10th when Zoey Caudill worked a walk to start the inning and later came in on an RBI double from Natalie Fite.
Bell Howard also doubled in the game for Belfry while Fahm and Abbi Vipperman each added singles.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 2 6 3
PHS: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 4 1
BELFRY 12 HAZARD 11 (Monday, May 8)
The Pirates earned a high scoring win over Hazard on Monday night as they scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to pick up a 12-11 win.
Makaylin Meade went a perfect 4-4 at the plate with three RBIs to lead the way for Belfry while Molly Fahm went 3-5 with a double and also knocked in three runs.
Natalie Fite also had three RBIs as she went 2-4 with a double of her own while Myra Bevins and Zoey Caudill each added a pair of singles. Bevins had an RBI and scored three runs while Caudill scored a pair.
Lexi Bevins and Abbi Vipperman each had RBI singles while Sydney Stafford and Bell Howard also singled for BHS.
Fahm was the winning pitcher as she allowed 11 runs, only three earned, on eight hits with 14 strikeouts and four walks in seven innings pitched.
Score by Innings
HHS: 0 4 4 2 1 0 0 - 11 8 5
BHS: 1 4 4 0 2 1 x - 12 17 5
JOHNSON CENTRAL 11 BELFRY 5 (Thursday, May 11)
Molly Fahm went a perfect 3-3 at the plate with a two-run home run and a double as she led BHS with three RBIs. The long ball was her 10th of the season.
Bell Howard and Sydney Stafford both singled twice with Howard picking up an RBI while Lexi Bevins, Makaylin Meade, Natalie Fite, and Myra Bevins also singled.
Fahm took the loss in the circle as she went six innings and allowed 11 runs, four earned, on 11 hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Score by Innings
BHS: 2 0 1 0 0 2 0 - 5 11 4
JCHS: 0 2 2 1 3 3 x - 11 11 1
BELFRY 11 KNOTT COUNTY CENTRAL 1 (Friday, May 12)
Molly Fahm fired a five-inning no-hitter in the Lady Pirates 11-1 win over Knott County Central on Friday night.
Fahm struck out five batters with two walks as she only allowed a single unearned run.
At the plate Fahm and catcher Natalie Fite both had two hits including a double and each drive home three runs, Myra Bevins singled twice and scored a pair, and Lexi Bevins singled home two runs.
Bell Howard added a triple for Belfry, Sydney Stafford had an RBI single, and Makaylin Meade also singled.
Score by Innings
KCHS: 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 0 2
BHS: 1 1 2 7 x - 11 12 4
BELFRY 3 PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR 2 (Saturday, May 13)
The Lady Pirates picked up a big win over a Lexington school on Saturday at Boyd County as they topped Paul Laurence Dunbar by a final of 3-2.
Fahm fired the complete game with 12 strikeouts to get the win as she allowed only two runs on three hits with two walks. For the season Fahm has struck out 261 batters in only 141 innings pitched.
Natalie Fite singled to bring home two runs in the third inning and then Lexi Bevins brought home the go-ahead run in the fourth on an RBI groundout to second. Makaylin Meade singled and scored a run for Belfry.
Score by Innings
PLDHS: 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 2 3 0
BHS: 0 0 2 1 0 0 x - 3 2 0
BOYD COUNTY 10 BELFRY 0 (Saturday, May 13)
Belfry was shutout at 16th Region power Boyd County in game one on Saturday as the hosts won by a final of 10-0.
Molly Fahm and Abbi Vipperman both singled for the lone Pirate hits. Myra Bevins took the loss going 5.1 innings allowing 10 runs, seven earned, on nine hits with no Ks and seven walks.
Coach Ryan Chapman's Lady Pirates closed out the regular season with a 17-11 record and now turns their attention to the postseason.
Belfry got the No. 2 seed in the 60th District Tournament, which is set to begin on Monday, May 15 at Pike Central with a semifinal clash with No. 3 seed Phelps (6-8) at 6:00 p.m.
The winner of that contest will advance to play top-seed Pike Central in the district championship game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The ensuing 15th Region Tournament will be held at the Stonecrest Sports Complex in Prestonsburg.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 2
BCHS: 6 0 0 0 1 3 - 10 9 0