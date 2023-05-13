Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Belfry 8th grade pitcher Molly Fahm struck out a career-high 23 batters in a 2-1 10-inning win over Paintsville on Tuesday, May 9. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

Just a few days after Belfry's Molly Fahm broke Kailee Rash's single season strikeouts record, the 8th grade phenom broke another BHS record in a 2-1 10-inning win at Paintsville on Tuesday night. 

Fahm struck out 23 Tiger batters in the win as she went all 10 innings in the circle allowing just the one run on four hits with five walks. 

