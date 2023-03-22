Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Maddie Clark has had big shoes to fill over the last two years.

The Wyoming East guard has taken the reins following the graduations of former Class AA all-state captains Gabby Lupardus (2016 and '18) and Skylar Davidson (2021), doing well for herself.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings