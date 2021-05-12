Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo Central sharp-shooter Scarlet Thomason shoots a three-pointer during a home game in the 2021 season for the Lady Miners.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NEWTOWN — Mingo Central senior guard Scarlet Thomason received recognition as being one of the top girls’ players in Class AA this past season as she was voted as a second team member of the Class AA girls All-State Team voted on by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.

Thomason helped lead Mingo central to a 9-5 record in 2021 and their first appearance in the girls state tournament in school history with a 48-39 defeat of Summers County in the Regional Final as the sharp-shooter drilled six 3-pointers.

She finished averaging 17 points per game in her senior season and hit 44 3-pointers in only 14 games, good for just over three per game.

Joining Thomason on the All-State team was senior Jenna Wagoner and sophomore Madisyn Curry who were each named honorable mention.

Wagoner averaged 16 points, six assists, and three steals in 2021 while Curry notched a double-double with averages of 10 points and 11 rebounds per game for head coach Kim Davis-Smith.

Here is the entire Girls Class AA All-State team as voted on by the West Virginia Sportswriters:

First Team

Skylar Davidson, Wyoming East; Sr. (Captain),

Aaliyah Brunny, Parkersburg Catholic; Sr.,

Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Jr.,

Mady Winters, Magnolia; Sr.,

Annie Hunt, Ravenswood; Sr.

Maria Perdew, Frankfort; Jr.

Abbie Russell, Wyoming East; Soph.,

Sydney Bolles, Charleston Catholic, Sr.;

Second Team

Taylor Isaac, Summers County, Sr.;

Gavin Pivont, Summers County, Sr.;

Kylie Wright, St. Marys; Sr.,

Nicole Reynolds, Williamstown; Sr.,

Daisha Summers, Wyoming East; Jr. (Captain),

Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County , Soph.;

Jenna Burgess, Petersburg; Soph.,

Scarlet Thomason, Mingo Central; Sr.

Honorable Mention:

Hollee Blair, Chapmanville; Jenna Boice, Parkersburg Catholic; Abby Darnley, Buffalo; Kayla Lantz, Petersburg; Beyonka Lee, Bluefield; Lainie Ross, Parkersburg Catholic; Zoe Davis, St. Marys; Lenieca Grimm, Magnolia; Lakyn Joy, Williamstown; Josie Moore, St. Marys; Sophie Nelson, Ritchie County; Hannah Rahin, Charleston Catholic; Regan Rudder, South Harrison; Halley Smith, Frankfort; Jaclyn Smith, Trinity; Paige Smith, Trinity; Jenna Wagoner, Mingo Central; Madisyn Curry, Mingo Central; Brooke Warner, Point Pleasant; Jayla Wiseman, Williamstown; Emma Wyer, Wirt County;

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

