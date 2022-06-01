Mingo Central senior Preston Smith was surrounded by his family and coaching as staff as he signed to continue his football career at Union College on Tuesday, May 24. Smith joins Miner teammates Norman Kennedy at Union as he had committed to the Kentucky college earlier this year. Smith was the top target at wide receiver for head coach Chase Moore and the Miners during the 2021 season and also played in the secondary on defense. He was also a standout guard on the basketball team. Smith began his high school career in Logan county playing for Chapmanville.
Mingo's Preston Smith sings with Union for football
