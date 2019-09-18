Williamson Daily News
WILLIAMSON - Mingo County had a rare visitor on Friday, Sept. 13 as a flock of flamingos made an appearance in downtown Williamson.
Members of the Forward Madison FC professional soccer club support staff, including Director of Fan Engagement Kuba Kryzostaniak, stopped for a visit at the historic Coal House.
The teams nickname is the Flamingos but they often just go by the 'Mingos for short. Mingo County Commissioner Greg "Hootie" Smith came out to welcome the 'Mingos as well as the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Wes Wilson and Mingo Central soccer coach Noah Rhodes.
The club, which is the only professional sports team ever in Madison, Wisconsin, was on their way to a match in Richmond, Virginia.