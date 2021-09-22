NEWTOWN — After getting off to a 3-0 start the Mingo Central soccer team suffered their first loss of the 2021 season on Thursday night against St. Joseph Central.
The Irish picked up the win on the turf at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium by a final tally of 4-1.
Mason Taylor scored the lone goal of the contest for head coach Richard Powers club as he found the back of the net off an assist from Kelan Wallace.
Back up goalie Zack Krise recorded six saves in the losing effort.
MCHS will look to get back on the winning track on Tuesday night as they play host to Class AAA Lincoln County, but scores and stats were not available by press time.
They are then scheduled to hit the road on Thursday and travel to play at Pikeview.
The Mingo Central Lady Miners and head coach Jeremy Davis defeated Ravenswood 1-0 on Saturday to bring their 2021 record to 3-3-1.
They play two road games this week as they head to Cross Lanes Christian on Tuesday and then play at Pikeville on Saturday in an 11 a.m. start.