NEWTOWN — From Miner to Golden Bear. Mingo Central senior soccer standout Kelan Wallace made it official on Thursday afternoon as he officially signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic career at West Virginia Tech University. 

Wallace was a four-year starter on the pitch for the Miners as he scored 19 goals and had eight assists as a senior this past season helping lead Mingo to an 11-5-1 record against a tough Class AA schedule. 

