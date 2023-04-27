NEWTOWN — From Miner to Golden Bear. Mingo Central senior soccer standout Kelan Wallace made it official on Thursday afternoon as he officially signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic career at West Virginia Tech University.
Wallace was a four-year starter on the pitch for the Miners as he scored 19 goals and had eight assists as a senior this past season helping lead Mingo to an 11-5-1 record against a tough Class AA schedule.
Wallace, who was a midfielder for the Miners, was named to the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State team as he garnered a Second Team nod.
Wallace was also named to the All-Region team for Region III, landing on the First Team for that squad.
Wallace played middle school soccer at Williamson helping guide the Wolfpack to the Mingo County championship all three seasons.
He is the son of Daniel and Ashley Wallace of Williamson.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.