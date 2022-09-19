Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN — Mingo Central hosted in-county rival Tug Valley for a match at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium this past week as the Miners rolled to a 10-1 win. 

Seniors Kelan Wallace and Peyton Sansom each tallied hat tricks to lead the way for the Mingo Central squad while Blake Stacy scored two, and Breyden Thacker and K.J. Smith each scored one. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

