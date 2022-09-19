NEWTOWN — Mingo Central hosted in-county rival Tug Valley for a match at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium this past week as the Miners rolled to a 10-1 win.
Seniors Kelan Wallace and Peyton Sansom each tallied hat tricks to lead the way for the Mingo Central squad while Blake Stacy scored two, and Breyden Thacker and K.J. Smith each scored one.
Sansom added four assists on the night while Wallace also had three dimes and Stacy had two. Freshman Draven Donahoe also tallied his first career assist.
Jayden Powers led the way in steals with six, Donovan Johnson had four, while Christian Joplin and Mikey Kuhn had three each.
"Our shooters were dialed in finding the net 10 of 14 times," Mingo coach Richard Powers said. "The center backs and the wing backs protected the goal well. Goalkeeper Caleb Simpkins only recorded three saves due to the defensive stand by the backs."
The lone goal for Tug Valley come off of a penalty kick.
Mingo Central suffered a loss to close out the week as they fell at home to sectional foe PikeView in a hard-fought 1-0 match.
Simpkins had a strong showing at keeper as he recorded seven saves. Wallace and Sansom each had three shots on goal, and Diego Lopez had one, but the Miners couldn't get any to fall.
The Miners record now sits at 4-3-1 on the season as they will return to action Thursday at home against Scott.
MINGO CENTRAL 1 LINCOLN COUNTY 1 (GIRLS)
The Mingo Central Lady Miners earned a hard-fought tie with a Class AAA foe this past week as they traveled to Hamlin and played Lincoln County to a 1-1 final.
Jenna Gue scored the first goal of the night to give the Lady Panthers the 1-0 lead with 18 minutes to play, but Miner senior Alyssa Davis knotted the game up shortly thereafter as she found the back of the net past Lady Panther keeper Emma Harless to make it 1-1 with 16 minutes remaining.
The two string defenses wouldn't bend the rest of the way as they squads played to a 1-1 tie.
"We haven’t been playing our best soccer over the last couple of games," Miner coach Jeremy Davis said. "I stressed to the ladies that it was time to press the reset button. A soccer season is a marathon, and we just finished the first segment. Rough patches will come and go, but it is up to us to come out of any adversity that we face as a stronger team. Against a tough AAA opponent we came out and played some very good soccer. We are still learning how to score against tough defenses. We continue to improve daily, but it's still a work in progress."
Dani Browning, Makeisha Harness, Jessica Acord, Emma Hurley and Madisyn Curry each had strong games for the Miners on defense as coach Davis said he was very pleased with their efforts.
"I was extremely proud of our defense today," Davis said. "They communicated well, rotations were fantastic, and with some nagging injuries and sickness, we were able to rise above and play very well."
The Lady Miners suffered a 3-0 loss to close out the week to PikeView as their record fell to 3-5-1. They play at Logan on Monday and at Sherman on Tuesday this week.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER: LENORE 5 HAMLIN 0
The Lenore Rangers picked up another big win on the pitch this past week as they topped Hamlin 5-0. Sawyer Heflin had a huge game against the Bobcats as he scored five goals.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.