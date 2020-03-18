Baisden signing.JPG

Mingo Central senior Kaleigh Baisden was surrounded by her family, Mingo Central High School principal Daniel Dean and golf coach Joshua Johnson as she signed to contiue her golf career at Concord University on March 9 inside the Mingo Central High School audutorium.

 Jarrid McCormick/Williamson Daily News

NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School had another athlete sign to continue their athletic career at the collegiate level, as senior Kaleigh Baisden signed on Monday, March 9, to play golf for the Concord Mountain Lions.

Baisden played the last two seasons for Mingo Central golf coach Joshua Johnson, who says that her best golf is still ahead of her.

Concord University is located in Athens, West Virginia, and is an NCAA Division II school, and a member of the Mountain East Conference.

Kaleigh, who is a native of Williamson, is the daughter of Charlie and Renae Baisden. She is the first ever female golfer and only the third in the history of MCHS to continue her career at the collegiate level.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.