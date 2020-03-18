NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School had another athlete sign to continue their athletic career at the collegiate level, as senior Kaleigh Baisden signed on Monday, March 9, to play golf for the Concord Mountain Lions.
Baisden played the last two seasons for Mingo Central golf coach Joshua Johnson, who says that her best golf is still ahead of her.
Concord University is located in Athens, West Virginia, and is an NCAA Division II school, and a member of the Mountain East Conference.
Kaleigh, who is a native of Williamson, is the daughter of Charlie and Renae Baisden. She is the first ever female golfer and only the third in the history of MCHS to continue her career at the collegiate level.