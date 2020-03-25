NEWTOWN —The Mingo Central Miners saw three players be named to the 2020 All-Cardinal Conference Boys’ Basketball team , and senior Drew Hatfield garnered first team honors.
Hatfield finished fifth in the conference this past season in scoring as he averaged 21.2 points per game and five plus assists for the Miners. He finished his career with 1,845 total points and is the leading scorer in the history of MCSH scoring 1,140 points in his career for the Miners.
Younger brother Devin Hatfield was named to the second team for after averaging 12.3 points per game in his sophomore season while fellow sophomore Jarius Jackson also represented MCHS on the second team.
Here is the All-Cardinal Conference Boys’ Basketball Team in full:
First Team
Chapmanville Regional — Obinna Anochili-Killen, Andrew Shull, Philip Mullins; Herbert Hoover — Grant Bonner; Logan — David Early, Mitchell Hainer; Mingo Central — Drew Hatfield; Nitro — Kolton Painter, Trevor Lowe; Poca — Isaac McKneely, Noah Rittinger; Scott — Jagger Bell, Jon Hamilton; Sissonville — Brody Danberry; Wayne — Nick Bryant; Winfield — Hunter Morris
Second Team
Chapmanville Regional — Brody Dalton, Isaiah Smith; Herbert Hoover — Trey Chapman; Logan — Noah Cook, Garrett Williamson; Mingo Central — Devin Hatfield, Jarius Jackson; Nitro — Trey Hall; Poca — Nate Vance, Ethan Payne; Scott — Landon Stone; Sissonville — Dylan Griffith, Joseph Udoh; Wayne — Kolby Stiltner; Winfield — Donovan Craft, Christian Frye