NEWTOWN — After looking dead in the water for most of the game, head coach Kim Davis Smith’s Mingo Central Lady Miners (7-1) engineered a furious second half comeback to defeat the Tolsia Lady Rebels on Saturday night from Miner Mountain, winning the affair 63-56.
Tolsia (2-4) would open the game on a 10-2 run, forcing a Mingo timeout with 4:17 left in the first frame. The rest of the period would go the way of the Rebels as it would end with the visitors leading 22-13.
The second stanza was much of the same. The Blue and White would continue to struggle defensively, as their deficit would increase to as many as 17 in the period and they would trail 37-21 going into the break.
Davis-Smith’s club would struggle to take care of the basketball in the first half, as they would surrender nine giveaways.
The third quarter would begin with head coach Ric Morrone’s team pushing their lead to 43-25 and gaining full control on the evening. The Lady Miners had other plans, however. They would begin to chip away at the Rebel lead, pulling to with 10 points at 44-34 late in the frame.
A trey ball and a free throw made off a hoop and harm for Rebel sophomore guard Autumn Block would push the lead back to 50-37 for the road team as the period ended.
In a stunning turn of events, Mingo Central would flip the script in the final quarter. They would turn up the intensity both offensively and defensively, going on a 16-4 advantage and taking their first lead of the night on a layup by Madyson Curry to make the score 55-54 with 3:12 remaining in the game as the crowd on Miner Mountain went nuts.
Block would get fouled and nail two freebies to put the Lady Rebels back in front at 56-55, but Alyssa Davis would come back down to the other end for Mingo and convert a huge layup with 2:20 left in the game, putting them back in the lead at 57-56.
The Miners would be forced to win the game at the free throw line, and they responded to the challenge in a big way. Curry would get fouled and make both shots to increase the Mingo lead to 59-56, and Jenna Wagoner would go to the line three times and nail four of six opportunities, putting the game on ice as the Lady Miners would not surrender the lead again and outscore the Rebels 26-6 in the final period.
Wagoner turned in a monster performance with 19 points, five rebounds and a steal, as did Curry, who poured in 18 points and cleaned up the glass with a whopping 18 boards. Thomason would also notch 13 points and four rebounds, while Davis would add a double-double by scoring 10 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing out an assist.
Mingo Central put on a clinic on the boards, outrebounding the Lady Rebels 46-21 on the night. They would win the game despite getting outshot in field goal percentage by Tolsia by a 52%-39% mark. The Lady Miners went to the line 37 times and cashed in on 23 of those chances, while the visitors only shot 12 free throws and made six of them.
Wagoner was aware of the heart and fight that her and her team showed in coming back to stun the Lady Rebels.
“We have heart, we just have to find it,” she said. “We started off bad, but then we came out after halftime and we were just like, we’re not losing, we have to get our stuff together. We just have to work as a team, and I think we did in the second half. I think that’s why we won, really. We just worked together as a team.”
She also acknowledged that her head coach plays a huge part in motivating her as well as the whole squad.
“Coach is always motivating us, she doesn’t ever leave us,” Wagoner said. “She’s always there for us. You have to work as a team. Coach is always like, you can’t quit, you can’t give up now, we’re still in this.”
Not only did Wagoner shine a light on those two important traits you have to have in sports, but Davis-Smith shined a light on another important one.
“I’m just really proud of their resiliency,” she said. “To be down by that deficit and to just continue to fight and chip away at it, we dug ourselves a hole early, but they just fought really hard. We were so dominant on the defensive side on the boards. I’m super pleased with the team. Tolsia is a very good team with a good coach and good players.”
The road ahead is not easy for the Lady Miners, and Davis-Smith knows that.
“Hopefully that will help us going forward, the rest of our schedule is very difficult,” Davis-Smith said. “There’s no days off with Huntington St. Joes, Tolsia again, Logan, so we have some very tough competition coming at us, so we hope to continue that resiliency and being relentless. We talk a lot about being relentless. Hopefully we can continue.”
MCHS also picked up a win earlier in the week when they completed the season sweep against sectional foe Chapmanville with a 54-37 win against the Lady Tigers.
In that contest, Thomason finished with 24 points and joined the 1,000 career point club in the process.
Curry added 11 points, Wagoner netted eight, Adkins tallied five, Davis scored four, and Hannah Smith and Chelsee Mollett each scored a point apiece to round out the scoring for the Lady Miners.
Mingo Central continued a great campaign with the pair of wins, improving their overall record to 7-1 on the year. They will be back in action for another home contest on Wednesday night against the Irish of Saint Joseph’s Catholic out of Huntington. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from Miner Mountain.