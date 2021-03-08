NEWTOWN — Head coach Kim Davis-Smith's second season as head coach of the Mingo Central Lady Miners began with a bang on Friday night as her squad disposed of the Bluefield Lady Beavers by a score of 54-37 in a game played at Miner Mountain.
Mingo sophomore center Madisyn Curry tallied the first three points of the game, while the visitors didn’t get on the scoreboard until the 2:05 mark of the first frame as freshman guard Cara Brown nailed a trey ball, tying the game at 3-3.
The quarter would end with Bluefield holding a 9-7 advantage after the slow start. Senior Miner guard Jenna Wagoner added four points along with Curry’s three in the period.
After a tough first quarter shooting the ball for star MCHS senior guard Scarlett Thomason, she began heating up in the second. She would nail four long balls in the frame, and she converted a four-point-play after being fouled on one of them. She would pour in 15 points in the period.
Curry would score the hoop and harm on a layup with 9.5 seconds left in the first half, propelling the lead for the Carolina Blue-and-White to 26-18 at the intermission.
The Beavers did not pull closer in the third quarter, as Mingo would increase their lead to 12 in the period. Sophomore forward Alyssa Davis led the Lady Miners in the third frame with six points, including a layup with 3 seconds left in the frame.
The fourth period was again dominated by MCHS, and the game would end in a final score of 54-37 in favor of Davis-Smith's club.
Thomason led all scorers on the night with 19 points. Wagoner would also crack double figures for MCHS with 10 points. Only one player for head coach Melissa Baker’s team would score in double digits, and that was junior forward Jaumaria Jones, who added 10 to the scoresheet.
Mingo Central outrebounded Bluefield 41-32 and edged them out in field goal percentage, 32.1% to 31.4%. The Lady Miners stayed out of foul trouble on the night unlike BHS, who had 17 personal fouls as a team, as opposed to only 6 for Mingo.
Davis-Smith didn’t deny that starting the season with a win feels good. Along with that, she praised the efforts of her players despite the unusual year it has been thus far.
“We’ve missed practices due to inclement weather, actually two or three practices that we missed, so we weren’t able to play Logan because of the flooding issues,” she said. “We had players flooded in who weren’t able to make it to practice, so we weren’t able to utilizes practices. We weren’t really able to condition because of the map (West Virginia color code metrics map), either. We have a long way to go, but I am pleased. The girls have worked really hard, because we’ve had to practice every single day that there wasn’t a major weather issue going on.”
“We’ve just had to push the girls a little harder than what we would in a normal season. They had to be game-ready faster. We’ve challenged them, and we know that there’s going to be good days and bad days, just like in life.”
She pointed out that her club wasn’t in game shape yet and that it needed to keep making strides to get there, and she said that she thinks they will eventually make the necessary improvements.
Thomason, who is close to her 1,000-point milestone for her career, foresees a solid final season as a Lady Miner. She also believes it will take a team effort for the team to get to where they want to go.
“I’m going to accomplish that and just do better than what I have in past years,” Thomason said. “We have all the pieces to the puzzle, so I think we can make it to Charleston. We just have to get it all together.”
Mingo improved to 1-0 on the season with the win, while the Beavers fell to 0-1 to begin the campaign.
The Lady Miners were scheduled to be back in action for another home contest on Monday night, as they were set to face off against head coach Devin Stiltner and cross-state foe Phelps, but scores and stats were not available by press time.
MCHS will hit the road to end the week as they are set to travel to Welch to play Mount View on Thursday night and then will go to Clear Fork on Saturday for a clash with Westside.
Score by quarters:
BHS (0-1): 9 9 9 10 - 37
MCHS (1-0): 7 19 13 15 – 54
Scoring:
BHS: J. Jones 10; C. Brown 9; B. Lee 8; N. Hanley 4; A. Brown 3; A. Dowell 3
MCHS: S. Thomason 19; J. Wagoner 10; M. Adkins 8; M. Curry 8; A. Davis 6; C. Mollett 3