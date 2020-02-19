WAYNE — Head coach Kim Davis-Smith and the ninth ranked Mingo Central Lady Miners went on the road against the No. 4 ranked Wayne Lady Pioneers and earned a hard fought 53-48 victory on Saturday Night.
It was an intense game that included several chippy moments throughout the contest between both the players and the fans which hit its peak in the postgame handshake, as players from both teams had to be held back by coaches and other players.
Security had to get involved as parents began arguing and both teams had to be separated and escorted through the side doors of the gymnasium to prevent any further problems.
Aside from the hostility between the players and fans after the game, the matchup itself was an exciting one.
The Blue and White had a tough first quarter, scoring only four points and turning the ball over nine times. It took MCHS until the 5:32 mark to get on the board in the period as junior guard Jenna Wagoner hit a jump shot, and senior forward Maliyah Martin would have Mingo’s other bucket in the quarter.
Wayne scored 14 of their own, and they took a 14-4 lead at the end of the first frame.
The Miners (15-6) would kick things into gear in the second quarter, however. They would go on a 17-4 run and tie the game on a jumper by senior guard Ziah Rhodes with 2:56 left in the quarter, then they would take a 21-18 lead with 2:25 left in the first half on a three pointer by junior guard Scarlett Thomason.
After the Pioneers (17-3) knotted the game back up at 21 all, Thomason would bury another trey to give Mingo a 24-21 lead, but Wayne would tie the game back up at 24 after a made free throw and layup by junior forward Alana Eaves, and that would be the score as the two teams went into the locker room at halftime.
MCHS would draw first blood in the third quarter as Martin made a layup at the 7:39 mark, but Wayne would follow that up with an 8-0 run, forcing Davis-Smith to call a timeout.
The Lady Miners would follow that up with a run of their own, though, as they went on a 7-0 advantage behind two jumpers by Rhodes and a long ball by Wagoner to put them back in front at 33-32.
Eaves would get fouled on a three point attempt and nail two of the three shots, but Rhodes would convert a floater and Wagoner would bank in a three off of a WHS turnover with 2:23 left in the quarter to put the Blue and White ahead 38-34, and that would be the score at the end of the frame.
Rhodes made another jumper with 7:36 left in the fourth quarter to give Mingo a 40-34 advantage.
Thomason would hit a foul shot to give them their biggest lead of the quarter at 44-38, but senior guard Makayla Hood would hit a three with 4:23 left in the game to bring the Lady Pioneers to within one at 44-43.
The Miners would get back in front 48-44, but Wade Williamson’s club would tie the affair back up at 48 on a free throw by sophomore guard Jasmine Tabor.
Senior forward Sara Hooks would come up with a block on Rhodes on a layup attempt, and the hosts would go on a fast break to the other end, but Thomason would come up with a block of her own for the Lady Miners.
With 45 seconds left in the game, Rhodes would nail a huge jump shot to give Central the lead for good at 50-48, and then Wagoner would split a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left to give her squad a 51-48 advantage.
The Pioneers would get the ball back with a chance to tie the game, but Thomason would come up with a clutch steal with two seconds left and then nail two cold-blooded free throws to seal the win for the Blue and White. Mingo Central would defeat Wayne by a final score of 53-48.
Thomason lead the Lady Miners in scoring on the night with 23 points and four rebounds, while Rhodes also entered double figures with 14 tallies and four boards of her own.
Wagoner added nine points, six assists and two steals for Mingo, while Martin scored four points and reached double-digit rebounds, grabbing 16. Freshman forward Madisyn Curry scored the other three Miner points, and she also notched double-digit rebounds with 11. Zoe Evans went scoreless but was credited with seven rebounds and five assists.
Davis-Smith praised how hard her team fought in a hostile building, as well as the resolve they showed in a game where they started off slow early on.
“They’re a great team,” Davis-Smith said. “I don’t want to take away from the game itself, it was 32 minutes of hard basketball, and very intense and very physical. Wayne is a great team, No. 4 in the state in AA. We knew it would be a battle, and I’m proud of my kids and the resiliency that they showed. It was a very physical ballgame, but they showed resiliency. We were down 10 early in a very difficult place to play, most difficult place I’ve ever played at.”
Thomason had an outstanding performance and came up with the steal of the night with two seconds left that sealed the win for her team after she hit a pair of foul shots to put the game on ice. She knew how great this win felt.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “Just to think that they’re better than us, and we come in here and beat them in the worst environment.”
Davis-Smith knows how important Thomason’s steal was, and that can be credited to the emphasis on defense that Davis-Smith has stressed to her throughout the campaign.
“I’m so proud of her because her strong suit is the three, but I’ve challenged her all season just to play good defense and to do the other things,” Davis-Smith said. “Our defense has just came up leaps and bounds from the beginning of the year. We were nowhere where we needed to be at the beginning, but defense wins ballgames when its close like that, you have to have the ball. Those free throws were huge.
“She (Thomason) missed a few, and Jenna missed some that she normally makes. They probably were a little nervous in this environment, but it’s a good test us for us going forward. I think the kids now know, hey, we’re pretty good. I don’t know that they’ve really understood that they have the pieces of the puzzle. I’ve preached that from day one, they’re definitely a great team. And Wayne is a great team too, no doubt.”
Wayne held a 17-2 record as well as an 11-1 Cardinal Conference mark heading into the contest on Saturday night, and this was their first loss on their home court in two years.
The Lady Miners improved to a 15-6 overall record and an 8-4 Cardinal Conference mark on the 2019-2020 season with the win, and they will now travel to Logan on Monday night for one more league matchup at Willie Akers Arena to conclude the regular season in a 7:00 p.m. tip.
Seedings for the sectional tournament were to be determined on Tuesday, and the tournament itself is scheduled to tipoff this Saturday.
Score by quarters:
MCHS (15-6): 4 20 14 15 — 53
WHS (17-3): 14 10 10 14 — 48
Scoring summary:
MCHS: S. Thomason 23; Z. Rhodes 14; J. Wagoner 9; M. Martin 4; M. Curry 3
WHS: J. Tabor 14; H. Wallace 13; A. Eves 10; S. Hooks 6; M. Hood 3; K. Stroud 2;