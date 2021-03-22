NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central girls squad improved to 4-0 during the 2021 season on Wednesday, March 17 as they throttled visiting Chapmanville 67-30 in a game played high atop Miner Mountain.
The Lady Miners came out playing tight on the defensive end and forced the young Lady Tiger squad into multiple turnovers in the opening period as they built a 15-4 lead after the first eight minutes of action.
Chapmanville finally got going on the offensive end in the second quarter of play as they netted 12 points, but MCHS still took a 30-16 lead into the break.
Coming out of the halftime locker rooms head coach Kim Davis Smith’s squad put the game away without any doubt as they caught fire offensively netting 22 points while holding the Lady Tigers to only four points once again to take a 52-20 lead into the fourth.
MCHS also took the final period by scoring 15 while Chapmanville tossed in 10 to reach the final score of 67-30.
The Lady Miners were led in scoring once again by senior sharp-shooter Scarlet Thomason who finished with 26 points, including six three-pointers, to go along with four rebounds, four steals, and three blocked shots.
Senior point guard Jenna Wagoner turned in another solid performance as the team’s signal caller finishing the contest with 19 points on 5-9 shooting from the field and 8-10 shooting from the charity stripe while also dishing eight assists and finishing with four steals.
Sophomore Megan Adkins joined them in double-figures as she finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Fellow Sophomores Madisyn Curry added six points, 12 rebounds, and three blocked while Alyssa Davis notched four points, five rebounds, and four steals.
Senior guard Chelsee Mollett added two points off of the bench to round out the scoring for MCHS.
Jaiden Mahon was the leading scorer for The Lady Tigers finishing with 20 points while no other played scored above four.
The Lady Miners returned to action on Saturday afternoon at home as they welcomed perennial power Summers County to Miner Mountain and the Lady Bobcats handed MCHS their first loss of the season by a final of 64-39.
Wagoner led Mingo Central in scoring in this one as she totaled 19 points but committed nine turnovers while dishing out two assists.
Thomason, who was averaging well over 20 points coming into the game, was held in check by the Lady Bobcats as she finished with five points on 1-11 shooting, including 0-6 from deep.
Davis finished the game with eight points and five rebounds, Adkins followed with five points, and Curry rounded out the scoring with two points while grabbing 10 boards.
The loss for Mingo Central saw their season record go to 4-1 on the year. They are set to return home on Monday to host Westside before playing a rematch with Chapmanville on the road on Wednesday and closing out the week on Saturday at home against the Tolsia Lady Rebels.