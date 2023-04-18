NEWTOWN — The last time Sherman and Mingo Central met on the diamond back on March 21 it was a pitcher's duel as the Tide came away with a 4-3 win.
It was the exact opposite on Tuesday atop Miner Mountain as the two teams were in a high scoring slugfest with the Tide coming away with a 12-10 win.
The Miners took early control of the game as they jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the home half of the first inning, but Sherman answered with five run in the top of the second and then plated three in the top of the third to go on top 8-5.
Mingo knotted the game back up at eight with three runs in the bottom of the third but the Tide hung another three spot in the fifth inning to go on top 11-8.
The Miners scored a pair in the bottom of the inning to trim the Sherman lead to one but MCHS would not score another run as Jared Butcher came in to shut the door for Tide and earn the save.
"We just stuck with it and kept playing, Sherman coach Jeremiah Petry said. "We had been hurting here lately for runs and we actually put some runs on the board today, that was good to see. But we just keep playing. I tell the boys everyday just to play their game."
Logan Baldwin earned the win for the Tide as he went the first five innings and allowed nine runs on 13 hits but struck out eight Mingo batters with only one walk.
Butcher fired two scoreless innings in relief allowing only one hit with three Ks and two walks.
"We didn't have a good mindset today. Our mindset wasn't to win," Mingo coach Jacob Staton said. "We just kind of let it happen to us. This loss was one of the tougher ones to take, because we felt like we had a good chance to win. I hope this one hangs with them and it doesn't happen again."
KJ Smith took the loss for the Miners as he was tagged for 11 runs, eight earned, on 10 hits with three strikeouts and six walks in five innings pitched. Chris Ross pitched the final two innings in relief and gave up one run on no hits with two Ks and two walks.
Mingo out hit the Tide 14-10 on the day as they were led by Ross who had a double and a triple with two RBIs and two runs scored. Aaron Blankenship and Aiden Dove both had two hits including a double and drove in a run while Ryan Conley and Terry Daniels each singled twice and had an RBI.
Keziah Joplin came off the bench and provided two singles for the Miners while Dylan Vance and Tyler Mitchem both singled to round out the offense for Mingo.
"Mingo is a lot better team than they used to be. They put the ball in play and make you make plays," Petry said.
AJ Skeens led the way for the Tide at the plate as he went a perfect 4-4 with three RBIs. Brayden Hamrick went 2-3 with a double and an RBI while Butcher legged out a triple that brought home a run.
Luke Tagliente and Baldwin each singled home a pair of runs while Tagliente also walked twice and scored a team best four runs. Avery Skeens singled to round out the offense for Sherman.
After the game coach Staton said he has been pleased with his teams offensive performance of late but that they are making some of the same mental errors that they were making early in the year.
"This is baseball, you are going to mess up and make some errors," coach Staton said after the game. "I can handle the physical errors, but it's the mental errors that bother me. When a ball comes to you and you don't know where to go with it, taking strike three, those things are frustrating. We will get through it. But this has been a hard one tonight for sure."
With the win Sherman improved to 5-10 on the season while Mingo Central fell to 4-9.
Score by Innings
SHS: 0 5 3 0 3 0 1 - 12 10 1
MCHS: 5 0 3 0 2 0 0 - 10 14 3