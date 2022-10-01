DELBARTON - After an uncharacteristic first half for the Skyhawks, their offense exploded in the second half lifting Class AA No. 2 Scott past the Mingo Central Miners at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium.
Undefeated Scott received the kickoff to start the game and even got into the red zone, but left the drive empty handed due to multiple penalties and a strong defensive stand from the Miners.
The following drive began successfully for the Miners as they rushed to convert a fourth down, but ended abruptly as they had a fumble recovered by the Skyhawks on the same drive.
Scott (6-0) used the short field created by the turnover to enter the red zone once again. Similarly on this drive the Miner defense held strong, causing the Skyhawks to turn the ball over on downs inside Mingo’s five-yard line.
After both steams struggled to find get on the scoreboard, Mingo (1-4) secured a long interception return and then struck first with a pass from junior quarterback Chris Ross to Deucey Prater in the corner of the end zone.
Prater’s touchdown gave Mingo a 6-0 first half lead.
The Skyhawks found their first score of the game with around two minutes left in the first half as Scott quarterback Matt Frye connected with receiver Carson Brinegar for a touchdown pass of about 30 yards.
Mingo’s Hail Mary attempt fell short taking them to halftime with Scott leading Mingo 7-6.
The game’s second half started with more strong defensive play as Scott’s Trent Bias secures a tackle for a loss of around five yards forcing Mingo into another punt situation.
Scott took only two plays to score on their efficient first drive of the second half. Scott’s Preston Cooper rushed for around 20 yards to midfield and Matt Frye found Carson Brinegar again for his second touchdown of the game, this time for 50 yards. The following extra point was successful giving the Skyhawks a 14-6 lead with around 8:00 left in quarter three.
Scott forced Mingo to go three and out on their next drive allowing the Skyhawks to start another drive at midfield. On this drive Scott found the end zone again on a third and long as Matt Frye hit Jayden Sharps in stride on a crossing route resulting in a 46-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown gave Scott a 21-6 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter as the game’s momentum clearly shifted.
On the Miners next drive the Scott pass rush pressured Mingo’s quarterback once more, this time resulting in an interception by Carson Brinegar returned to the Mingo 20- yard line.
The Miner defense was able to force Scott into another fourth down, but ultimately the Skyhawks chose to roll the dice and converted on a 5-yard touchdown pass to receiver Isiah Bush. The point after attempt was no good, but the Skyhawks extended their lead to 27-6 as the third quarter neared its close.
Mingo found early success on the ensuing drive as quarterback Ross scrambled to pick up a new set of downs for the Miners. After a strong start to the drive Mingo found themselves punting yet again as Scott’s Keaton Wheatley secured a sack on third down.
To start the final scoring drive of the game Scott’s Matt Frye took the ball to midfield on a designed quarterback run and a couple plays later found Brayden Clark open near the sideline to score Scott’s final touchdown and cap off their 34-6 road victory.
Skyhawk coach Jeremy Dolin spoke about the Skyhawks regaining composure after a shaky first half.
“We had to get it going offensively, the elements I think were a little rough there in the beginning, so it’s a little hard to air it out with the wind blowing like that, we went to the short passing game and made a few adjustments there.”
Coach Dolin said Scott’s pass rush made a difference in the game and highlighted junior Trent Bias’s performance.
“Trent made a big difference coming in helping because he was demanding some double team blocks there and that allowed Keaton Wheatley and Connor Hughes to get off the edge a little better.”
Scott plays Logan at home next Friday for their homecoming game.
“They’re a really good football team and its homecoming for us, so we’ve got to try and minimize the distractions as much as possible, study some film and get our schemes ready for next week,” concluded Coach Dolin.
The loss for Mingo Central sees them fall to 1-4 on the season and they will travel to winless Tolsia for their contest on Oct. 7.