Coming into the season most prep football fans across the state had already heard about Mingo Central quarterback Daylin “Day Day” Goad and all-state wide receiver Drew Hatfield, after the two posted prolific numbers in the 2018 campaign.
Fast forward to midway through the 2019 season, and while the dynamic duo has continued piling up the numbers, another Mingo County duo has put their name in the mix for the top quarterback and wide receiver combo in Tug Valley quarterback Ethan Varney and wide receiver Caleb May.
Through six games Goad and Varney are No. 1 and No. 2 in the state in passing yards according to Coalfields and Co., an online blog dedicated to all things West Virginia High School Football, with Day Day having slung it for 1,655 yards compared to 1,617 yards for Ethan which is good for second in the state.
Varney currently is tops in the state with 22 passing touchdowns in only six games while Goad has tossed 16 touchdown strikes.
Each quarterback has the luxury of having one of the top receivers in the state as Drew Hatfield and Caleb May are also No. 1 and No. 2 in the state in receiving yardage.
Through six games, Hatfield is on a torrid pace as he has hauled in 69 passes for 1,079 yards and 13 touchdowns all of which are first in the state. In his most recent the three-time all-stater he had 21 catches for 249 yards and two scores which put him past May for most yards in the state.
If Hatfield continues piling up the numbers like he has been in recent weeks, he could be in line to set a few state receiving records by season’s end.
Through his first six games, May has caught 51 passes for 904 yards and 10 tou chdowns for first year coach Hady Ford’s offense. In his most recent game he had 11 catches for 230 yards and three receiving touchdowns to go with an interception return for a touchdown on the defensive side of the ball.
May’s 904 yards are second in the state while his 10 touchdowns are tied for third and his 51 catches are No. 2.
It is no secret that the Mingo Central spread attack has been one of the more prolific offenses in the state dating back for the past several years now, including having the No. 1 scoring offense in Class AA from 2014-2017 and producing a Kennedy Award winner in quarterback Jeremy Dillon.
But in the off season Tug Valley hired coach Ford, who was previously an assistant at Mingo Central and Matewan High School, to take over for longtime football coach Tony Clusky.
And with him, he brought the Mingo Central spread offense. Varney, May and the rest of the Panther offense has flourished so far in 2019 as they are putting up offensive numbers like never before in the history of the program.
I’ll be honest, it is pretty neat at the start of every week to look at Rick Ryan’s stat report with the Charleston Gazette-Mail or the Coalfield’s and Co. stat leaderboard and see Mingo County talent littering the top of the list.
The Panthers currently sit at 3-3 on the year, while the Miners are 4-2 as they head for the final stretch of the regular season and attempt to make a run at the playoffs.
If you haven’t done so yet, do yourself a favor and go watch these talented athletes play before the season comes to a close.
Tug Valley is back in action this Friday night at Mount View while the Miners make the short trek up U.S. 119 to play the Scott Skyhawks.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.