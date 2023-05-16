Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Mingo County native Densel Chapman made his professional Mixed Martial Arts debut on Saturday, May 13 at New Line Cagefighting's Battle for the Bridge, which was held at The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport, West Virginia. 

Chapman, who stands at 5'9" and weighs in at 155 lbs. was competing in the lightweight division against Kyle Echard of Parkersburg, West Virginia. He picked up a first-round win by stoppage to start his professional career off 1-0. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings