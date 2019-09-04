Williamson Daily News
WILLIAMSON - Mingo County Middle School football held its 2019 preseason grid-o-rama at Lefty Hamilton Park in Williamson on Thursday, Aug. 29.
The Matewan Tigers and the Kermit Blue Devils squared off in game one while the Lenore Rangers and defending champion Burch Bulldogs went head to head in game two.
The scrimmage games were the final tuneup before the regular season finally kicks off in Mingo County this week.
Neither Williamson nor Gilbert competed in the event as they each were playing scrimmage games elsewhere.