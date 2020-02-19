All tourney.JPG

The Mingo County Girls 2020 All-County Tournament Team poses with their medals after the conclusion of the Middle School Girls Championship game on Saturday. The all-county team includes athletes from Burch, Williamson, Gilbert and Matewan.

 Jarrid McCormick/Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County champion Burch Lady Bulldogs were well represented on the 2020 Mingo County Girls All-County Tournament Team as they had five girls recognized on the postseason squad.

Addie Smith, Gianna Akers, Bam Mosby, Bella Hall and Skylar Gooslin each represented Burch.

Runner-up Williamson was next with four girls as Laken Williams, Jaaliyah Warren, Megan Griffey and Jazlyn Cline represented the Lady Pack.

Taylor Richardson, Bailey Hall and Haven Deskins were named for Lenore, while Jeanna Bradord, Chloe Christian and Dalaney Grimmett were named for Gilbert.

Madison Bolding and Kylee McCoy each rounded out the squad representing the Matewan Lady Tigers.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.