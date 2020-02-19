WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County champion Burch Lady Bulldogs were well represented on the 2020 Mingo County Girls All-County Tournament Team as they had five girls recognized on the postseason squad.
Addie Smith, Gianna Akers, Bam Mosby, Bella Hall and Skylar Gooslin each represented Burch.
Runner-up Williamson was next with four girls as Laken Williams, Jaaliyah Warren, Megan Griffey and Jazlyn Cline represented the Lady Pack.
Taylor Richardson, Bailey Hall and Haven Deskins were named for Lenore, while Jeanna Bradord, Chloe Christian and Dalaney Grimmett were named for Gilbert.
Madison Bolding and Kylee McCoy each rounded out the squad representing the Matewan Lady Tigers.