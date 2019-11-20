All county cheer.JPG

Members of the 2019 Mingo County Cheer Competition Team were all smiles after they were recognized at the Mingo County Cheer Competition on Thursday.

 Jarrid McCormick/Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The newly crowned Lenore Rangers were well represented on the 2019 Cheer Mingo County Competition Team as they had five girls be named to the illustrious squad. They were represented by Tailyn Russell, Amber Canterbury, Natalie Jarvis, Laura Spaulding, and Jessica Spaulding. Runner-up Gilbert followed with four girls as Chelsie Vannater , Amelia Lester, Adrian Ward, and Delaney Grimmet represented the Lions. Grace Bevins, Dalayia Valdelamar, and Braeley Johnson were named for Williamson, Amiya Garder, Kadie Perkins, and Abbagale Stiltner represented Matewan, while Skylar Gooslin and Katrina Crabtree rounded out the squad representing the Burch Bulldogs.

