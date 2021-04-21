WILLIAMSON — Six Lenore Rangers were named to the Mingo County Middle School Basketball Boys’ All-County team after their 47-34 win over Williamson in the championship on Saturday, April 17 inside the Williamson Fieldhouse. Joey Gollihue, Ashton Davis, Bryon Elia, Preston May, Kaden Hale, and Devon Maynard were each named from Lenore. Runner-up Williamson was next with five as Matt Hatffield, Michael Hagy, Brice Hagy, Nick Savage, and Bryson Elia were each recognized for their play. Austin Smith, Elijah Fluty, and Brady Brewer represented third place Kermit while Brayden Wallace was named for Burch, Dillon Vance represented Matewan, and Kendan Trent was named from the Gilbert Lions.
Mingo County boys' All-County team
jmccormick
