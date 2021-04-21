Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

_RJ50828.jpg

The members of the 2021 Mingo County Middle School Basketball Boys’ All-County team pose with their hardware after being named to the squad following Lenore’s 47-34 win over Williamson in the championship on Saturday, April 17 inside the Williamson Fieldhouse.

 Ray Justice Photography | For Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — Six Lenore Rangers were named to the Mingo County Middle School Basketball Boys’ All-County team after their 47-34 win over Williamson in the championship on Saturday, April 17 inside the Williamson Fieldhouse. Joey Gollihue, Ashton Davis, Bryon Elia, Preston May, Kaden Hale, and Devon Maynard were each named from Lenore. Runner-up Williamson was next with five as Matt Hatffield, Michael Hagy, Brice Hagy, Nick Savage, and Bryson Elia were each recognized for their play. Austin Smith, Elijah Fluty, and Brady Brewer represented third place Kermit while Brayden Wallace was named for Burch, Dillon Vance represented Matewan, and Kendan Trent was named from the Gilbert Lions.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Recommended for you