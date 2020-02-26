WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County champion Lenore Rangers were well represented on the 2020 Mingo County boys’ All-County Tournament Team as they had five players recognized on the postseason squad.
Ashton Davis, Braydun Ferris, Buddy Marcum, Ethan Ferrell, and Joey Gollihue each represented the Rangers.
Runner-up Burch followed them with four All-County nominees as Dane Hatfield, Holdon Pigman, Caden Woolum, and Chaz Waine were named for the Bulldogs.
Kermit and Gilbert each had four players named as Julian Vance, Dakota Ooten, and Paul Preece were named for the Blue Devils and Mason Hatfield, Ethan Thomason, and Caden Porter was named for the Lions.
Matewan and Williamson rounded out the squad with two members apiece as Chris Ross and Michael Prater represented the Tigers and Matt Hatfield and Bryce Hagy was named for the Wolfpack.