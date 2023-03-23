Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo County athletes were well represented on the All-State Basketball Teams which were released by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association this past week.

Two county athletes received First Team nods as Mingo Central sophomore standout Addie Smith was named on the Class AA Girls Team and Tug Valley sophomore Joey Gollihue got the nod on the Class A boys team.

