Mingo County athletes were well represented on the All-State Basketball Teams which were released by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association this past week.
Two county athletes received First Team nods as Mingo Central sophomore standout Addie Smith was named on the Class AA Girls Team and Tug Valley sophomore Joey Gollihue got the nod on the Class A boys team.
This was the second season in a row that Smith finished on the First team as she finished her second varsity season averaging 20.8 points, and 4.7 assists per game. She made 81 three-pointers on the season while shooting at a blistering 43 percent clip.
Gollihue, who helped guide the Panthers to the Class A semifinals, finished the season averaging 16 points, five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks a game. He made 62 shots from deep and shot 40 percent on the season.
Landing on the second team in Class A was Tug Valley senior Parker Davis who averaged 13 points per game and delivered several highlight dunks for Panther fans throughout the season.
Sophomore guard Ashton Davis earned Honorable Mention recognition for Tug Valley while over on the girls side sophomore Kenzie Browning and freshman Haven Deskins also received a nod on the Honorable Mention list.
Davis averaged 13 points a game for coach Rabbit Thompson as he made 52 treys at a 42 percent clip. Browning ran the point for coach Clyde Farley and averaged 14 points a night to go along with five assists and three steals while Deskins averaged 10 points per game in her first varsity season.
Two other Mingo Central girls players also landed on the Honorable Mention list for Class AA girls in 6’3” junior center Jenna Sparks and senior forward Madisyn Curry. They each helped the Lady Miners to a 19-4 record and the first ever No. 1 ranking in program history this season, including wins over Class AA champion Wyoming East and runner-up Summers County.
Sparks finished averaging 10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3 blocks per gam in 13 contests for the Lady Miners while Curry turned in averages of 7.4 points and 7.8 rebounds a night.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.