NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Miners saw their season come to a close on Tuesday, April 20 in the opening round of the Class AA Region 3 Section 2 Tournament as they lost to visiting Liberty Raleigh by a final score of 60-36 in a game played high atop Miner Mountain.
The Miners, who were voted as the No. 2 seed in the section tournament while Liberty was tabbed as No. 3, came out shooting nearly ice cold from the floor as they scored only five points in each of the first two periods while only connecting on three field goals to trail 27-10 at halftime.
MCHS received eight quick points to start the second half thanks to a pair of buckets from Jarius Jackson and Preston Smith and were able to trim the Raider lead to 31-18 early in the third.
That was the closest the Miners would get however as Liberty would close the quarter on a 10-3 run to take a 41-22 lead into the fourth.
During the final stanza the Raiders added to their lead as they outscored Mingo Central 19-14 in the period to reach the final tally of 60-36.
For the Miners, Jackson was the top point getter on the evening finishing with 13 points while Smith was the only other player to join him in double-figures with 10.
Jake Cline followed with six points off the bench while Zion Martin chipped in five and Justin May finished with two.
AJ Williams scored a game high 21 points to lead Liberty while Adam Drennan followed with 12 and Adam McGhee tossed in 11.
With the loss the Miners and coach Stan Elkins’ saw their season end with a record of 2-14, but only lose the services of one senior in forward Ethan Evans, who did not play in the loss to the Raiders.
MCHS returning all but one player as they enter what will be the fourth year of the Elkins’ era bodes well for a turnaround in the 2021-2022 season for the blue-and-white.