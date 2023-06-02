Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall's Jeremy Dillon (5), right, pushes up court alongside Northern Iowa's Bowen Born (13) as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Northern Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The University of Pikeville has signed seven players to add to the varsity men's basketball roster for the 2023-24 season, including former Marshall University guard and Mingo Central standout Jeremy Dillon. 

Coach Tigh Compton is eager to begin his fourth season at the helm, which will be UPike's first in the Appalachian Athletics Conference.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

