PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The University of Pikeville has signed seven players to add to the varsity men's basketball roster for the 2023-24 season, including former Marshall University guard and Mingo Central standout Jeremy Dillon.
Coach Tigh Compton is eager to begin his fourth season at the helm, which will be UPike's first in the Appalachian Athletics Conference.
"We are very excited about our 2023 recruiting class," he said. "We think these guys, in addition to our returning players, give us a very talented roster from top to bottom. It's a group from A to Z that will buy in to being coachable and working hard."
The signees will be added to a roster that brings back 36 percent of last year's scoring and 44 percent of the minutes played. The team will be led by senior guard Korbin Spencer, a three-time All-Mid-South Conference selection who averaged 15.2 points and a team-best 5.4 rebounds per game last season.
He will be joined by backcourt-mate Keian Worrix, a sophomore who led the MSC in assist-to-turnover ratio and ranked 25th nationally.
"We lose some key pieces from last year's successful run but also return a lot of young guys that really came on strong down the stretch," the coach added. "We also return a program all-timer in Korbin Spencer. We're just as excited to see the jump in production and continued growth from our returners as we are about adding these new pieces."
While he'll look to the returners to set the standard, at this point Coach Compton and his staff know what their looking for when they hit the recruiting trail. "We wanted to add guys to the program that want to be here and really value winning," Compton said. "Guys who truly love basketball and love competing. Guys who value hard work.
"We take a very blue-collar approach and we love guys that love to work. These guys have all shown an ability to perform well against high level competition and we look forward to coaching this group!"
Dillon is listed as a 6-5 senior guard for the Bears. He averaged two points and one rebound at Marshall University. "Dillon was a Spring 2023 enrollee and will make his debut for the Bears this upcoming season," said Compton "Dillon played in 34 games during his time with the Herd."
Prior to signing with Marshall, Dillon was a standout at Mingo Central High School. The local product scored over 1,300 points in his career. He was named third-team All-State as a freshman and then was first-team All-State each of his final three high school seasons.
"Dillon also excelled on the gridiron at Mingo Central, winning the Kennedy Award in 2016, he added. "The award is given annually to the West Virginia High School Football Player of the Year as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Dillon led Miners to a 14-0 record and their only state championship in school history. In that season, Dillon passed for 2,888 yards and 37 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,199 yards and 24 more TDs on the ground. He turned the ball over just five times all year."
Other members of the recruiting class for Upike are:
- Riley Cooper a 6-6 junior forward from Jamestown, Tenn. who will come to the Bears from Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tenn. He averaged 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last year while shooting 57.4 percent from the floor.
Jordan Howard is a 6-5 junior forward from Miami who averaged 15.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season at Cerro Coso Community College.
Connor Lane is a 6-3 freshman guard from Nichelsville, Va. At Twin Springs High School, he posted 23.2 points, 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Wade Pelfrey is a 5-10 sophomore guard from Hazard who is transferring from Walters State Community College, where he averaged 3.5 points and 1.5 assists last season.
Issac Stanback is a 6-5 senior forward from Chicago who comes to the Bears from Indiana-Northwest, an NAIA school that plays in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletics Conference. He's coming off a season that say him average 15 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Kyonte Thomas is a 6-0 junior guard from Boilingbrook, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. At Trinity International University, an NAIA school in Deerfield, Ill., he averaged 11.5 points, 5.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds.