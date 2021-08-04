NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School has produced another collegiate athlete as recent 2021 grad Jenna Wagoner signed to continue her athletic and education career at Salem University this Fall.
Wagoner signed with the Tigers on Thursday in the MCHS gymnasium and was joined alongside by several family members, head coach Kim Davis Smith, the rest of the Lady Miner coaching staff, and her teammates.
Wagoner was one of the most improved players across the state of West Virginia in the 2021 season as the floor general posted career best averages of 16 points, six assists, and three steals per game in her senior season.
She helped guide the Lady Miners to a 9-5 record in the shortened season and their first appearance in the WVSSAC Girls State Tournament with a 48-39 win over Summers County in the Region Championship Game.
Wagoner began her career at Ambassador Christian Academy in Williamson her freshman season and then played her sophomore campaign at Tug Valley High School where she came off the bench and saw plenty of action on a 16 win team.
She then transferred to Mingo Central for her junior season where she took over the role of starting point guard and posted averages of eight points and six assists per game and led the Lady Miners to 16 wins of their own.
Wagoner was named Class AA Honorable Mention All-State by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association after the 2021 season and was named First Team All-Area by the Williamson Daily News.
Salem University is a private school located in Salem, West Virginia that currently competes as an independent NCAA Division II institution.