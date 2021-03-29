Drew Hatfield is contributing at the next level.
Hatfield, who played his high school football at Mingo Central, is seeing his first collegiate football action at Division II Glenville State.
Hatfield scored his first touchdown at the next level in Glenville State’s 37-27 loss to West Virginia State on Saturday.
The Mountain East Conference is playing a limited spring season this year.
The Pioneers are 0-3 after losses to UNC-Pembroke (30-7) on March 13 and the University of Charleston (45-0) on March 20.
Hatfield, a 5-foot-10, 177-pound freshman from Delbarton, had four catches for 118 yards in the loss to WV State. He caught a 75-pound bomb for a touchdown from quarterback Tim Heltzel in the first quarter.
Glenville State racked up 460 total yards of offense in 61 plays whereas West Virginia State tallied 370 total yards on 59 plays. GSC had the advantage in the air compiling 352 passing yards.
Heltzel was 21 of 29 in the air for 352 yards and three touchdowns.
On the season, Hatfield has seven catches for 126 yards.
Hatfield was the Randy Moss Award winner in 2019, given to the state’s top receiver, after he hauled in 124 passes for 1,870 yards and caught 20 touchdowns. The receptions and yardage both led the state.
He inked his name in the record books as he set state regular-season records along the way for receptions and receiving yards previously held by Nitro’s Chris Fulmer.
As a junior in 2018, Hatfield also led the state in catches (84), receiving yards (1,389) and touchdown receptions (21).
Hatfield finished his high school career with 343 catches for 5,168 yards, and 64 touchdowns, breaking the old receiving records of 329 receptions and 5,068 yards also held by Fulmer. Hatfield also broke Fulmer’s mark of career yards per game (146.8), as he averaged 155.8 yards per contest during his career.
He is the son of Kevin and Michelle Hatfield
Glenville State has two games left in the abbreviated spring season, beginning with this Saturday’s game at Concord in a 1 p.m. kickoff. The season concludes with an April 10 home game against West Virginia Wesleyan.