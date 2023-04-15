NEWTOWN — Mingo Central had a big week on the baseball diamond this past week as they earned three wins by topping East Ridge 4-3 on Tuesday night and swept a doubleheader with Mount View on Thursday.
"We have done a good job of throwing strikes and playing defense that's kept us in games," Miner coach Jacon Staton said. "We've put up some hits and got it rolling so we are excited about it. With this young group it's always nice to stack some wins together."
MINGO CENTRAL 4 EAST RIDGE 3 (Tuesday, April 11)
The Miners avenged an earlier season loss to Kentucky foe East Ridge on Tuesday night as they got a good pitching performance and timely hitting to come away with a 4-3 win.
Mingo got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth inning as senior Terry Daniels came through with a clutch two-out single that brought in a pair of runs and gave the Miners a 2-0 lead.
The Warriors broke through in the top of the sixth inning as they capitalized on three Mingo errors to pull ahead for a 3-2 lead.
The lead was short-lived however as the Miners responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to surge back in front.
Aaron Blankenship started the frame off with a single to left and then Chris Ross delivered a run-scoring double to left that scored pinch-runner Keziah Joplin to tie the game at three.
Later in the inning after advancing to third on a wild pitch, the Miners capitalized on an East Ridge error as the Warriors threw the ball away trying to pick Ross off at third and he scampered home to give Mingo the 4-3 lead.
Ross sealed the win on the mound in the top of the seventh inning as he shut down the Warriors with only one runner reaching base on an error.
KJ Smith started the game on the mound for Mingo Central and pitched extremely efficient as he went five scoreless innings allowing only one hit while striking out four batters. He needed only 46 pitches to get through the five innings.
Ross was credited with the win in relief as he went the final two innings and did not allow a hit while striking out a batter. He did give up three unearned run and walked a batter.
Score by Innings
ERHS: 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 - 3 1 3
MCHS: 0 0 0 2 0 2 x - 4 5 5
MINGO CENTRAL 9 MOUNT VIEW 2 (Thursday, Aril 13)
Mingo Central took the first game of a twin-bill with Mount View on Thursday night as they scored a run in all four innings they came to bat in a 9-2 win.
The Miners scored their first run in the first inning as Aiden Dove doubled and later came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Dylan Vance.
Mingo added three runs in the ensuing second inning as Tyler Coleman came through with a two-run single and then was brought home by another double from Dove to make it 4-0.
The Miners had their biggest inning in the home half of the third as they plated four runs in the frame to make an 8-0 lead.
Vance scored the first Mingo run of the inning on a wild pitch and then a Chris Ross triple brought in Aaron Blankenship to make it 6-0. Terry Daniels then came through with an RBI single and Ryan Conley followed suit with an RBI knock of his own to put the Miners ahead by eight.
After the Knights got a pair in the top of the fourth Ross delivered another RBI knock, this time a single to left, to reach the final score of 9-2.
KJ Smith earned the win on the mound for Mingo Central as he went three scoreless innings allowing two hits and striking out six batters without allowing a single walk.
Tyler Mitchel sealed the deal for Mingo as he went the final two innings and allowed no hits with one strikeout and two walks. He was tagged for two unearned runs.
Score by Innings
MVHS: 0 0 0 2 0 - 2 2 2
MCHS: 1 3 4 1 x - 9 8 3
MINGO CENTRAL 8 MOUNT VIEW 7 (Thursday, April 13)
Mingo Central secured the sweep of the doubleheader against the Golden Knights as they scored a run in the top of the sixth to come away with an 8-7 win.
Mingo's big inning of the game was a seven-run fourth inning as they rallied back from a five-run deficit to take a two-run lead.
Aaron Blankenship got the scoring started as he doubled to centerfield to score Tyler Mitchem and Dylan Vance who had reached on a single.
Later in the inning KJ Smith delivered an RBI single to center and then the Miners scored two runs a few plays later as they capitalized on a Mount View throwing error to tie the game at five.
After a pair of walks Mingo scored another run on an error to take a 6-5 lead and then Blankenship came through with his second RBI knock of the inning as he singled to score Aiden Dobe and make it 7-5.
Mount View tied the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth and the score stayed the same until the sixth.
Tyler Mitchem started the inning off with a single and advanced to second on an errant throw. He then advanced to third on a groundout by Vance and then came in to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch and put Mingo ahead 8-7.
Chris Ross shut the door for the Miners as he retired the Knights in order to end the game. Ross went three innings and did not allow a hit while striking out four batters. He did allow four walks and was tagged for two unearned runs.
Vance started the game and also went three innings allowing five runs, two earned, on three hits with four punchouts and one walk.
The coaches of the two squads agreed to play the doubleheader as two five-inning games which meant the victory counted as an extra-inning win for the Miners. Mingo was also the away team in game two as Mount View's scheduled home game with the Miners was cancelled due to weather earlier this season.
After the trio of wins Mingo Central tripled their win total as they improved to 4-7 on the season.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 0 7 0 1 - 8 7 4
MVHS: 2 0 3 2 0 0 - 7 3 3