NEWTOWN — Mingo Central had a big week on the baseball diamond this past week as they earned three wins by topping East Ridge 4-3 on Tuesday night and swept a doubleheader with Mount View on Thursday. 

"We have done a good job of throwing strikes and playing defense that's kept us in games," Miner coach Jacon Staton said. "We've put up some hits and got it rolling so we are excited about it. With this young group it's always nice to stack some wins together."

