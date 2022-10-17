NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central soccer team earned a pair of wins to close out the regular season this past week as they blasted Chapmanville 5-0 on Oct. 11 and topped Class AAA Lincoln County 3-2 two days later on Oct. 13.
In the win over the Panthers on Thursday, it was homestanding Mingo Central who struck first when a Peyton Sansom header found the back of the net after a nice assist off a corner kick by Blake Stacy to make it 1-0.
The score remained the same until late in the first half when the Panthers tied the game up after Blake Albright scored a goal following a corner kick by Derek Adkins.
The game went into the half knotted up at one, but Mingo Central was able to put the game away in the second half with a pair of goals from senior captain Kelan Wallace and sophomore Kendan Trent.
Albright scored a second goal in the second half of play for Lincoln County to keep the game tight, but the Panthers could not get another ball to find the net and left with a narrow loss.
Lincoln County goalie Brady Little had a strong showing with 16 saves to stymie the Miner attack while MCHS goalie Zack Krise had eight saves. Brayden Thacker also had an assist for the Miners.
Mingo Central was wearing a new "pink flamingo" jersey as a way to show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Two days prior in the win over the Tigers, Mingo Central dominated the co-ed Chapmanville squad as they jumped out early and never looked back.
Trent led the way in this contest with two goals while Sansom, Wallace and Stacy also each scored a goal. Wallace also recorded a pair of assists while Sansom and Stacy also was credited with a dime.
Goalies Zack Krise and Caleb Simpkins combined to record the clean sheet as Simpkins recorded the only two saves in the match for the Miners.
With the wins, Mingo Central closed out the regular season with a final record of 10-4-1. Mingo Central was noted as the No. 4 seed in the sectional tournament and will open postseason play at home against No. 5 Bluefield at 7 p.m. Monday.
Mingo Central swept the Beavers during the regular season winning 5-1 on Oct. 1 and 4-0 on Oct. 8.
With a win the Miners would then play at No. 1 seed and defending sectional champion PikeView at 6 p.m. Tuesday. MCHS tied PikeView 1-1 in their first meeting on Aug. 20 and lost 1-0 on Sept. 17.
The sectional championship match is scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. Wednesday with the highest remaining seed hosting.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.