NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central soccer team earned a pair of wins to close out the regular season this past week as they blasted Chapmanville 5-0 on Oct. 11 and topped Class AAA Lincoln County 3-2 two days later on Oct. 13. 

In the win over the Panthers on Thursday, it was homestanding Mingo Central who struck first when a Peyton Sansom header found the back of the net after a nice assist off a corner kick by Blake Stacy to make it 1-0.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

