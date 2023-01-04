Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN — One of the first high school basketball upsets of 2023 took place high atop Miner Mountain on Tuesday night as unranked Mingo Central knocked off Class AAA No. 3 Logan in a 50-49 thriller. 

With the game knotted up at 49 all Mingo junior Chris Ross hit the front end of a one-and-one with 4.8 seconds to go to give the Miners the one-point lead.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

