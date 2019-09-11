RED JACKET - The Mingo Central Miners made it five wins in a row over the Wayne Pioneers on Friday night as they used a second half surge to blow past their Cardinal Conference rival by a final score of 56-16 at "Buck" Harless Stadium.
Senior wide receiver Drew Hatfield had one of the best games of his storied career as he exploded for 294 yards receiving and five touchdown receptions on eight catches in the game.
Both teams entered the contest 0-1 after tough losses in week one and the visiting Pioneers were able to draw first blood when senior quarterback Gunnar Harmon found a streaking Jon Chinn open down the middle of the field for a 41-yard score.
Fullback Aaron Adkins pushed in the two-point conversion and Wayne took the early 8-0 lead.
The Miners got on the board on their second offensive possession as junior quarterback Daylin "Day Day" Goad scampered into the endzone from 14-yards out with 6:31 to go in the first quarter. Goad's PAT kick was wide left leaving the score at 8-6 Wayne.
On the next Pioneer possession, coach Tom Harmon's club put together their longest drive of the game as they went on a 19-play nine minute drive and eventually hit paydirt as quarterback Gunnar Harmon snuck across the goal line from 2 yards out. Ethan Bowens two-point try was good and Wayne took their largest lead at 16-6 with 9:24 left in the first half.
That was the last time that Wayne would sniff the endzone however as the Miners defense shut them out for remainder of the game while the Goad/Hatfield connection was unstoppable for the remainder of the game.
Goad found Hatfield for two touchdown strikes before the end of the first half, the first from 11 yards out and the second from 47, as the Miners wasted no time coming back and grabbing a 22-16 lead heading into the halftime locker room.
Aside from losing the lead, Wayne suffered an even bigger blow going into the break as Harmon suffered a severe leg injury while playing defense forcing them to bring in back quarterback sophomore Preston Childs (5-foot-10, 140 pounds).
Coming out of the intermission second year head coach Josh Sammons' club continued where they left off in the first half as Goad found Hatfield for two scoring strikes within the first six minutes of action. Both passes went for 50-plus yards as the first one came from 57-yards out and the latter came fro 62-yards away as Central took the commanding 37-16 lead.
On the next Pioneer possession, the Miners defense made their biggest play of the day as senior safety Tanner Cisco scooped up a fumble by Wayne's Carl Sanchez and rumbled 50-yards for the scoop-and-score as the lead was extended to 43-16. After Goad's PAT was good, the Miners led 44-16 with 3:49 in the third.
After Wayne fumbled the ball away again on their next possession, Goad added his second rushing touchdown on the day as he powered in from 2 yards away to make the score 50-16 in favor of the Miners.
The Pioneers were set to finally put points on the board on their next drive as they faced a second and goal from the one yard line but Childs fumbled the ball into the end zone and it was recovered by Mingo Central for a touchback setting them up at the 20 yard line.
After a holding penalty backed Central up to their own 10, Goad found Hatfield for their longest connection of the day as he lofted a beautiful deep ball down the Central sideline and the speedy Hatfield ran underneath it then raced untouched to the endzone for the 90-yard score and reach the final tally of 56-16.
For the game, Mingo Central outgained Wayne as the Miners picked up 438 yards while Wayne racked up 358. The Miners only needed 36 plays to pick up their yardage while Wayne ran nearly 30 more plays at 65. MC averaged 12.2 yards per play while Wayne averaged 5.5.
MCHS passed for 319 yards and ran for 119 on the ground while Wayne only threw for 58 yards while running for 300 even.
Goad finished 9-14 through the air for Central as he threw for 319 yards and five scores. All five scores went to the speedy Hatfield who had 294 yards and caught eight of the nine completions. The explosive Hatfield also had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown that was called back.
On the ground, Goad ran six times for 88 yards and two scores while freshman running back Kaeden Bolding ran nine times for 37 yards and also caught a screen pass for a 25 yard gain.
Bowen led Wayne in rushing as he totaled 101 yards on 24 carries. Chinn added 65 yards on the ground and 58 yards receiving and a score, while Harmon ran for 34 yards and a score before leaving the game with what is reported to be a season ending injury.
The win for Mingo Central improves them to 1-0 and is the fifth consecutive win against Wayne as they now lead the overall series 5-4. With the loss the Pioneers fell to 0-2 and it marks the second straight season they started off 0-2.
Wayne will travel to Winfield this Friday night while Mingo Central will hot the road and play rival Logan in a 7:30 p.m. tilt at Logan Stadium on Middleburg Island.
Score by quarters
WHS (0-2): 8 8 0 0 - 16
MCHS (1-1) 6 16 28 6 - 56
First quarter
WHS: 41-yard pass Harmon to Chinn (Adkins run good) 11:34
MCHS: 14-yard run Goad (Goad PAT no good) 6:31
Second quarterWHS: 2-yard run Harmon (Bowen run good) 9:24
MCHS: 11-yard pass Goad to Hatfield (Bolding run good) 7:13
MCHS: 47-yard pass Goad to Hatfield (Goad run good) 2:46
Third quarter
MCHS: 57-yard pass Goad to Hatfield (Bolding run good) 11:16
MCHS: 62-yard pass Goad to Hatfield (Goad PAT good) 6:36
MCHS: 50-yard fumble return Cisco (Goad PAT good) 3:49
MCHS: 2-yard run Goad (Goad PAT no good) 0:55
Fourth quarter
MCHS: 90-yard pass Goad to Hatfield (Goad PAT no good) 7:25
